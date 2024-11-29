Lego's own Black Friday sale is live, offering up to 40% savings on a range of Lego Star Wars sets. We've trawled through the deals available to bring you our picks of the best savings on the best sets.

Along with great savings on a selection of sets — which you can browse below — Lego is also offering a range of free gifts with purchases over a certain amount. Spend $170 or more and you can claim a free Holiday Train, and spend $250 or more to get the Holiday Train and a Retro Record Player set. Both sets cannot be bought and are exclusive to Lego's Black Friday sale, so will likely carry a high value on the second-hand market.

There are more deals to be had if you're a Lego Insiders member, too. It's free to sign up, and once you do you'll earn points on everything you buy (typically you'll get $5 back for every $100 you spend). Currently, you can claim three $5 vouchers for 75% off the usual points value.

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca: was $200 now $120 at LEGO

Save 40% on Lego Chewbacca. It's the cheapest this brick-built Wookiee has been throughout Black Friday, and for this price it's an absolute steal. This 18+ set is made of 2,319 pieces and when it's built, Chewie stands at an impressive 18 inches (46cm) tall.

Lego Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: was $35 now $21 at LEGO

Save 40% on the Pirate Snub Fighter Set. We've already shared Black Friday deals on this fun little set this week, but it's now cheaper than ever, and an absolute bargain for just $21. The ship has working shooters, an opening cockpit, and it comes with two minifigures.

The sale runs through until the end of Cyber Monday, December 2, so anything that is still in stock by then will revert to full price. But in our experience, deals on Lego.com tend to sell out very quickly, so if you have your eye on any of these deals, we'd recommend acting quickly.

