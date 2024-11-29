Lego's Black Friday sale is now live — Here are the best deals on Star Wars sets and the free gifts up for grabs
You can save up to 40% on Lego Star Wars sets thanks to Lego's Black Friday sale, and claim some free gifts alongside your purchases.
Lego's own Black Friday sale is live, offering up to 40% savings on a range of Lego Star Wars sets. We've trawled through the deals available to bring you our picks of the best savings on the best sets.
Along with great savings on a selection of sets — which you can browse below — Lego is also offering a range of free gifts with purchases over a certain amount. Spend $170 or more and you can claim a free Holiday Train, and spend $250 or more to get the Holiday Train and a Retro Record Player set. Both sets cannot be bought and are exclusive to Lego's Black Friday sale, so will likely carry a high value on the second-hand market.
There are more deals to be had if you're a Lego Insiders member, too. It's free to sign up, and once you do you'll earn points on everything you buy (typically you'll get $5 back for every $100 you spend). Currently, you can claim three $5 vouchers for 75% off the usual points value.
Save 40% on Lego Chewbacca. It's the cheapest this brick-built Wookiee has been throughout Black Friday, and for this price it's an absolute steal. This 18+ set is made of 2,319 pieces and when it's built, Chewie stands at an impressive 18 inches (46cm) tall.
Save 40% on this fantastic BrickHeadz collection. It includes six builds of iconic characters from The Phantom Menace. You'll get Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, and of course, everyone's favorite Jar-Jar Binks.
Save 40% on the Pirate Snub Fighter Set. We've already shared Black Friday deals on this fun little set this week, but it's now cheaper than ever, and an absolute bargain for just $21. The ship has working shooters, an opening cockpit, and it comes with two minifigures.
Save 30% on this wonderful diorama of the Endor Speeder Chase. We called it a 'stunning display piece' in our review, and with a sizeable discount of $24, it's even better than ever. It features three minfigs, brick-built trees and a special printed 'Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary' brick.
Save 20% on everyone's favorite droid. In our R2-D2 review, we called this set a 'challenging but rewarding' build, and the finished model speaks for itself: It might not be life-sized but it certainly looks realistic.
Note that this is a Lego Insiders only deal, so you'll need to be an Insiders member (it's free to sign up).
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
The sale runs through until the end of Cyber Monday, December 2, so anything that is still in stock by then will revert to full price. But in our experience, deals on Lego.com tend to sell out very quickly, so if you have your eye on any of these deals, we'd recommend acting quickly.
We've also covered more Lego Black Friday deals from elsewhere around the web. We have a full round-up of the best Lego Star Wars Black Friday deals, and a general Lego deals hub, featuring Lego space and Lego Marvel sets.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
