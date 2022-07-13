Fly away with a deal on Holy Stone drones, 30% off in Prime Day sales

Amazon Prime Day is in full flow and the deals keep on coming as you can now grab a sizable 29% off a choice of Holy Stone quadcopter drones.

If you don't have much experience with flying drones, then the perfect option for you is the Holy Stone HS720E and you can bag a very handy $106 discount (opens in new tab). However, if you have a little more experience then the Holy Stone HS720 might be a better option, especially with $80 knocked off (opens in new tab) the asking price. Both of these drones have great 4K HD cameras, good range and a decent battery life.

Of course, these aren't the only deals the annual Summer sales event has produced so if you want a round up of the best deals out there, you can check out our Amazon Prime Day guide. It comes as no surprise as Amazon and other retailers push their summer sales onto the market, you'll see some of the best drone deals appear. If you're lucky enough, you might even find some of the best drones on the market at a discount.

Holy Stone HS720E quadcopter drone $339.99 now $233.99 on Amazon. Save $106 on a quadcopter drone that's perfect for novices and those without much experience. Capture stunning videos and high resolution photos with a 4K HD camera. and enjoy a 46 minute battery life. This drone also comes with a feature that will make it fly home automatically.

Holy Stone HS720 quadcopter drone $279.99 $199.99 on Amazon. Save $80 on a drone that has a brilliant 4K HD camera, can fly for 52 minutes on a full charge and comes with a fly home feature whenever signal is lost or the button is pressed. You can also preselect a path for it to fly so you can focus on the photography and making use of the camera.

Even if you're not normally for the details, these specs are enough to catch your attention. Both of these drones boast a 4K HD camera that features image stabilization technology. Both have a 90 degree adjustable lens and both produce high resolution images, so they're great for shooting video and capturing photos.

The HS720E is great for beginners as it features airflow and pressure control system so you can fly it with ease indoor and out. It also comes with GPS location and an auto return home feature so you don't lose track of the drone. The two batteries combined give it a flight time of 46 minutes and its lightweight design combined with the bag mean it's easy to transport around.

The HS720 has a little more of a sophisticated design to it. It returns automatically whenever battery is low, signal is lost or you press one key return. You can also preselect a path for it to fly automatically, so you can focus on photography. the two batteries give it 52 minutes worth of flight time and the battery level and GPS location are shown on the LED screen.

These are two great deals and now could be the time to cash in and bag yourself a bargain on a new drone.

