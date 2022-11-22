Black Friday UK deal: Save £100 on Xbox Series S & Halo Infinite on Amazon

It's the week of Black Friday and if you're looking for big savings on something awesome or you're wanting some sci-fi fun, grabbing 73% off Halo infinite and saving £60 on the Xbox Series S could be what you're looking for.

Halo Infinite is currently reduced to just £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)- a massive 73% off. Infinite is the latest instalment in the legendary Halo franchise. The game itself features epic online gameplay that allows you to battle with and against your friends, while also featuring a huge single player campaign.

And if you need the console to play it on then the Xbox Series S is currently £60 off at Amazon (opens in new tab), selling for just £189. This is Microsoft's most compact Xbox and delivers plenty of performance. It packs plenty of power for it's size and you have instant access to a library of over 100 top quality games. Because it's the holiday season, if you want to check out other great gifts and deals - we've got guides for the best space gifts and VR headset deals too.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S Was £249.99 Now £189.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save £60 on Microsoft's sleekest, most compact Xbox to date. A controller and headset is included and you get512GB of memory, it can display in up to 120FPS and an instant library of over 100+ games, not to mention a platform to play Halo Infinite on.

(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite For Xbox Series X and Series One Was £54.99 Now £14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Save 73% (£40) on the latest instalment in the Halo franchise. It's acclaimed by critics and fans alike and while it features some familiar vehicles and weapons it also includes new abilities for Master Chief, the main character. There's a captivating campaign mode as well as numerous multiplayer modes for online fun either solo or with friends.

It's Black Friday week so retailers are holding wide-spread sales and Amazon are no different. The online retail giant will have sales on a range of products in the run-up to and including Black Friday itself and if you're looking for some scintillating sci-fi fun or a new gaming experience, these discounts could be ideal for you.

Halo infinite is a huge 73% off is an incredible saving and to get the latest instalment in a franchise for under £15 when the game itself is less than a year old, is a great price. The game itself features the usual epic online fast-paced action as well as a campaign that begins with Master Chief cast adrift in space. Familiar vehicles and weapons feature as well as new abilities for the Master Chief.

It's campaign Sees Master Chief cast adrift in space but undeterred, he continues the fight against the Banished and tries to locate the weapon that imitates and is designed to destroy his trusted AI sidekick, Cortana. Why not check out where Halo Infinite fares among the other Halo games ranked? After all, many will argue the franchise has some of the best space games out there.

As a console, the Xbox Series S (now £60 off) packs a punch, despite it's size. You get 512 GB of memory and an ability to play video at 120FPS. You also have access to a library of over 100 top titles and it comes with a headset and a controller to enhance your gaming experience.

