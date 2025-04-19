This Week In Space podcast: Episode 157 — Space Force!
With Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna
We've all heard of it, and some of us have seen the Netflix comedy series, but what exactly is the U.S. Space Force, and what do they do?
On Episode 157 of This Week In Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik invite USSF Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna to the podcast to discuss the founding of Space Force, what they are charged with overseeing, their role in continuously monitoring U.S. orbital assets and possible threats to them, and their future role in guarding the space lanes.
We also look at the controversy surrounding the recent Blue Origin flight with Katy Perry and other women of note, a recent explosion at a Northrop Grumman facility, and the announcement of a possible detection of life on exoplanet k2-18b!
Download or subscribe to this show at: https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-space.
Space news of the week
- Possible signs of alien life found on nearby exoplanet, study reports
- ‘It is the highest high’: Here's what Katy Perry and the 5 other women of Blue Origin's historic all-female flight felt after liftoff
- Katy Perry just became the 1st pop star to sing in space — but Lance Bass, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Sarah Brightman and Justin Bieber had their chance
- Explosion destroys building at Northrop Grumman rocket test site in Utah
- Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna
- U.S. Space Force
- Space Force Officer Guardians
- U.S. Space Force defines path to space superiority in first Warfighting framework
About This Week In Space
This Week in Space covers the new space age. Every Friday we take a deep dive into a fascinating topic. What's happening with the new race to the moon and other planets? When will SpaceX really send people to Mars?
Join Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik from Space.com as they tackle those questions and more each week on Friday afternoons. You can subscribe today on your favorite podcatcher.
Rod Pyle is an author, journalist, television producer and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine. He has written 18 books on space history, exploration, and development, including Space 2.0, Innovation the NASA Way, Interplanetary Robots, Blueprint for a Battlestar, Amazing Stories of the Space Age, First On the Moon, and Destination Mars
In a previous life, Rod produced numerous documentaries and short films for The History Channel, Discovery Communications, and Disney. He also worked in visual effects on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and the Battlestar Galactica reboot, as well as various sci-fi TV pilots. His most recent TV credit was with the NatGeo documentary on Tom Wolfe's iconic book The Right Stuff.
Responsible for Space.com's editorial vision, Tariq Malik has been the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com since 2019 and has covered space news and science for 18 years. He joined the Space.com team in 2001, first as an intern and soon after as a full-time spaceflight reporter covering human spaceflight, exploration, astronomy and the night sky. He became Space.com's managing editor in 2009. As on-air talent has presented space stories on CNN, Fox News, NPR and others.
Tariq is an Eagle Scout (yes, he earned the Space Exploration merit badge), a Space Camp veteran (4 times as a kid, once as an adult), and has taken the ultimate "vomit comet" ride while reporting on zero-gravity fires. Before joining Space.com, he served as a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering city and education beats. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier. Originally founded in 1999, Space.com is, and always has been, the passion of writers and editors who are space fans and also trained journalists. Our current news team consists of Editor-in-Chief Tariq Malik; Editor Hanneke Weitering, Senior Space Writer Mike Wall; Senior Writer Meghan Bartels; Senior Writer Chelsea Gohd, Senior Writer Tereza Pultarova and Staff Writer Alexander Cox, focusing on e-commerce. Senior Producer Steve Spaleta oversees our space videos, with Diana Whitcroft as our Social Media Editor.
