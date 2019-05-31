See Earth's Amazing Beauty from Space in This Time-Lapse Video by an Astronaut

Do you need a break? NASA has you covered with an incredible new time-lapse view of Earth taken from the International Space Station .

The footage was taken by NASA astronaut Nick Hague , who has been living and working onboard the orbiting laboratory since mid-March.

"Took a moment to capture the beauty of our planet today," Hague said about the video . "I was awestruck as I watched the wispy clouds disappear into the shadows."

The video, which you can see here, includes 30 minutes' worth of footage from the space station , condensed into 60 seconds. That's about a third of a circuit of our planet, in this case starring the cloudy skies over the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

Hague is scheduled to remain on the space station until Oct. 3. He is currently joined by NASA colleagues Anne McClain and Christina Koch, Russian cosmonauts Alexey Ovchinin and Oleg Kononenko, and Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Hague recently reflected on his first two months in space. "2 months into my stay on @Space_Station! What's it like adjusting to life in space?" he wrote on Twitter on May 21 . "My back stretched out due to lack of gravity & I'm now 2 inches [5 centimeters] taller, fluid shifts make me feel a bit stuffy, & the tops of my feet now have calluses since we use them like hands on handrails."