Save over $400 on the DJI Avata Pro-View this Black Friday

This Black Friday, you can save over $400 on the DJI Avata Pro-View combo, which is a fantastic drone deal on one of the best drones overall and the best FPV drone on the market. The combo means you get a bundle including a remote control and immersive goggles.

You can grab the highly rated DJI Avata Pro-View combo for $999, which is nearly $430 off the original price and Amazon's lowest-ever price.

There's a lot to like about this particular drone and it's extras and you can take a closer look in our DJI Avata review. We found that it is the best FPV drone out there and it features a good battery life, fantastic video quality and it's easy to fly, not to mention the immersive goggles that are included in this combo to add to your flying experience.

We like this deal a lot, and we've not seen a lower price for this deal. You can check out the specs below but if you want to check out more great discounts, take a look at our drones deals and camera deals as well as our Black Friday deals hub.

DJI Avata Pro-View Combo: was $1428, now $999 on Amazon. Save nearly $430 and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on an excellent FPV drone. We rate it as the best FPV drone out there. It features a 48MP camera sensor and 4K video capabilities. It has an impressive battery that allows an 18-minute flight time and it has a 155-degree field of view.

Read our Black Friday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Underneath our review images you'll see below, we'll detail all the key specs of this drone that make it a worthwhile purchase, and why you should make the most of this deal. It also features a built-in propeller guard so it can withstand minor knocks, a transmission distance of up to 10km and the goggles have intuitive control with hand and head movements. It also weighs comfortably under 500 grams and has a compact design, so transportation is made easy.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Key Specs: Lithium battery allows for 18-minute flight time, 48MP CMOS sensor, 4K video up to 60fps, it weighs just 410 grams, RC motion 2 and immersive goggles 2, 10km transmission distance and it's easy to fly.

Consensus: The best FPV drone on the market comes with an immersive pair of goggles which really enhance your flying experience, it's easy to fly and is now the lowest price we've seen on Amazon.

Buy if: If you want to take videos from a drone perspective, this is the model you want, regardless of your skill or experience. Now is also probably the best time to grab it, given the sale.

Don't buy if: General flying fun is your priority as there are other models out there better suited to that, there are also more budget-friendly options on the market.

Alternative models: If this deal isn't quite right for you then we would recommend the DJI Mavic 3 Classic as it's the best for single camera use or the Autel EVO Lite+ as it's the best DJI alternative on the market.

Check out our Black Friday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.