Save $190 on the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Sony E Mount lens this Cyber Monday

If you're a Sony full-frame mirrorless camera user and you're looking for a new piece of glass to add to your kit, we might have got the deal for you.

As the Black Friday weekend rolls into Cyber Monday, Amazon has reduced the price of the Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 DG DN Art lens for Sony E-Mount by 17%. It should cost $1,399, but it's currently available for $1,165.10.

Yes, this is still an expensive camera lens, but it's a seriously quality lens. It offers impressively wide angles, but its zoom range allows for some flexibility, too. Its that wide aperture that's going to be most appealing, though: the f2.8 aperture means this lens lets in a fantastic amount of light, making shooting in low-light conditions not only possible but a joy to do.

We've had our hands on the DSLR version of this lens and in our Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 review we called it "utterly versatile and capable of absolutely spectacular images". It got a coveted 5/5 from us, and while we criticized its heaviness, said the weight was worth it for the images it can produce.

While there are lots of valid uses for the Sigma 14-24mm f2.8 DG DN Art lens, it's a fantastic choice for astrophotography thanks to its wide angle and wide aperture. It's so good it features in our round-up of the best lenses for astrophotography, in fact.

We aren't sure how long this deal will last, but if you want to improve your night sky photography game and want a good bargain this Cyber Monday, this lens comes highly recommended by us.

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art for Sony E Mount lens: was $1,399 now $1,165.10 at Amazon Save 17% on a truly stunning lens that's great for landscapes and night sky photography. Its wide angle makes for gorgeous vista captures while its large aperture lets a huge amount of light in. It's an essential bit of kit for any serious astrophotographer.

As we've already mentioned, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art is a fantastic lens for astrophotography due to its large aperture. But this is a great bit of kit for all kinds of photography too. That wide field of view makes it appealing to landscape photographers, and the amount of light its aperture allows for means it's great for shooting in low-light conditions.

This particular model of the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 features and updated Hyper-Sonic Motor (HSM) which makes autofocusing quicker and more accurate than ever.

And, importantly for a lens you're mostly going to be using outside, it sports a dust-proof and splash-proof construction, meaning you're protected against the elements. Sigma has used a special sealing at the mount connection, the focus ring, the zoom rind and the cover connection.

If you've got a Leica L-mount camera, the equivalent lens is also reduced this Cyber Monday, but it's a slightly smaller discount. The Leica L version of the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 Art can be picked up for $1,299 instead of $1,399 on Amazon — a respectable saving of $100.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Dave Stevenson) (Image credit: Dave Stevenson) (Image credit: Dave Stevenson) (Image credit: Dave Stevenson) (Image credit: Dave Stevenson)

Key Specs: Sony E-mount compatible, 14-24 millimeters focal length, wide angle zoom lens, aperture range of f2.8 to f22, weighs 1.75lbs.

Consensus: If you're looking for a fantastic wide-angle lens that can perform valiantly in low light and a range of conditions, you won't be disappointed with the Sigma 14.24mm F2.8 DG DN Art. This is part of Sigma's signature lens range, and it shows in its quality and performance.

Buy if: You've got a sizeable budget for upgrading your camera gear and you're big into landscape photography and astrophotography.

Don't buy if: You don't have a Sony E mount camera - this lens won't be compatible!

Alternative models: If you don't care about the zoom that this lens offers, the Sigma 20mm F1.4 Art offers an even wider aperture. If you're on a tighter budget, the Sigma 28-70mm F2.8 DG DN is worth considering, too: it's not as wide angle but its large aperture is great for low light.

