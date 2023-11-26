Bag $20 off the Sega Toys Homestar Flux for Cyber Monday

When it comes to scientifically accurate star projectors, the Sega Toys Homestar Flux tops our best star projectors list and we think it's one of the best you can buy. We've never seen this star projector on offer before, but Amazon has knocked $20 off the Sega Toys Homestar Flux in this Cyber Monday deal.

While $20 isn't the biggest saving ever, it's the first time we've EVER seen it discounted, so it could open the door for bigger discounts in the future. Still, if you've been eyeing up this fantastic star projector and want one that has scientific accuracy true to the time and date you're using it in addition to creating a relaxing atmosphere, this one is about as realistic as it gets.

Sega Toys Homestar Flux star projector was $259 now $239 at Amazon. Save $20 on the star projector that tops our best star projectors guide. It's not the biggest saving, but we don't think we've EVER seen it discounted at all before. It comes with two discs to get you started, and there are a number of additional discs to purchase as well — all scientifically accurate to the time and date you're using them.

It comes with two scientifically accurate discs; the Northern Hemisphere which shows a starry sky with 60,000 stars, and Northern Hemisphere Constellations which displays labels for learning. There are 17 other Sega branded discs available for purchase at around $18 each, including a Jabbah and Associates disc, Nebulas disk, the Solar System and Galaxies discs. And if you head over to Astrial, Sega Toys' official online store, there are 30 additional discs available to choose from.

It also has a shooting star mode, however, we noted in our Sega Toys Homestar Flux review that we would've liked it to have a bit of unpredictability to it. Still, it produced vibrant and sharp projections of the stars, and the timer function is ideal if you want to fall asleep to it. If you want to learn about the night sky while feeling like you're floating through space, this is the one to get.

Key Specs: With a maximum projection size of 8.9 ft (270cm), it features 60,000 stars and an abundance of additional discs to purchase, the sky's the limit. It has a sleep timer and although there's no speaker, it is scientifically accurate to the time and date you're using it, and it's powered by a USB cable and wall power pack.

Consensus: The compact Homestar Flux star projector is great for recreating a realistic-looking night sky inside. It’s on the pricier end of the market but the option to upgrade your disc collection is attractive. The night sky representation is about as realistic as it gets.

Buy if: You want scientific accuracy and have a higher budget.

Don't buy if: You don't have much to spend, or if you just want a pretty light to create a nice atmosphere.

Alternative models: If you're looking to create a relaxing atmosphere while also getting realistic projections, we love the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector (now 47% off) — it's not scientifically accurate but we found it to be a great rival to the Homestar Flux. For something cheaper just to act as a pretty light, try the TikTok viral astronaut star projector.

