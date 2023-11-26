Cyber Monday deal: Save $23 on Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars

As the Black Friday weekend rolls through into Cyber Monday, the deals on the best binoculars and skywatching equipment continue to roll in.

The latest Cyber Monday deal we've found is a respectable saving of 16% on a set of Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars at Amazon. They should be $139.95, but are currently just $116.95.

In our review of the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars, we called them "sleek, well made and great value". And with that $23 saving, they've just become even better value.

We praised their wide field of view, and suggested the Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binocs are a great place to start if you're new to stargazing. They sport seriously quality optics for their price point, offering bright and sharp views of the night sky. But they're great in other situations, too, whether it's bird watching or getting a good view from the back row of the sports stadium.

Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars: was $139.95 now $116.95 at Amazon Save 16% on these excellent Nikon binoculars this Cyber Monday, which come highly recommended by us for beginners. Whether you're using them for stargazing or wildlife-watching, you'll appreciate their bright and sharp optics and wide field of view.

Read our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for big discounts on space gifts

Nikon has designed the 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars to be as light as possible while still offering excellent ergonomics. They're not the smallest and lightest binoculars on the market, but they're well-sized so you can hold them comfortably – even if they might not quite fit in your pocket.

But size doesn't matter so much when it's great optics you're looking for, and that's where the Aculon A211 really delivers. These binoculars have A spherical multi-coated eco-glass which offer bright and clear images, even in low light situations.

An easy to use central focus knob makes getting the binoculars in focus a cinch, and the rubberized eyecaps means using the Aculon A211 is a comfortable experience, even for extended periods of time.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

Key Specs: 10x magnification, objective lens diameter of 50mm, 6.5 degrees angulr field of view, 0.46 inch/11.8mm size eye relief, weight 31.7oz/899g.

Consensus: The Nikon 10x50 Aculon A211 binoculars are a great starting point if you're jumping into stargazing for the first time, but they're also great for watching birds, nature or even sporting events. We named them to be great value for money in our review, and with this Cyber Monday saving of 16%, they're even better value.

Buy if: You're just starting out in astronomy and want a solid all-round pair of binoculars that aren't going to break the bank.

Don't buy if: You want something that's super light. If you're already a seasoned binoculars user, you might find these a little restrictive.

Alternative models: If you want something that's easier to travel with, we recommend the Opticron Adventurer II WP 10x50 binoculars. Or if you're hoping to find something even cheaper, the Celestron UpCLose G2 10x50 are well worth consideration.

Check out our Cyber Monday 2023 deals page for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.