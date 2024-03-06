Save 28% on these Celestron EclipSmart solar binoculars ahead of the April 8 solar eclipse

You can now get Amazon's lowest-ever price and a 28% discount on Celestron's EclipSmart 12x50 safe solar viewing binoculars, just in time for the 2024 total solar eclipse on April 8. We've reviewed the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 solar binoculars and found they're worthy of a spot in our best solar viewing kit guide.

Get 28% off and the retailer's lowest-ever price on the Celestron EclipSmart 12x50 solar binoculars from Amazon.

We'll get into the specs below but there's a lot to like about these binoculars. They offer an affordable price point, especially with the savings, they also offer great close-ups of sun spots and include a tripod adaptor jack. The 12x magnification offers good viewing power and these are specialist binoculars, making them perfect for viewing the solar eclipse on April 8. These binoculars also come from a manufacturer known for reliability and a great track record of making quality optics.

Celestron 12x50 EclipSmart Solar Binoculars was $119.95 now $86.70 at Amazon. Save 28% and get Amazon's lowest-ever price on a pair of quality, reliable safe solar viewing binoculars. These binoculars are specialist and offer a 12x magnification, a 50mm objective lens diameter and the solar filter meets the ISO-regulation standard. It has a Porro Prism design and is waterproof also.

You may be wondering what exactly it is that makes these binoculars worth getting. Well, they come with polymer glass solar filters on the objective lens, which meets the ISO 12312-2:2015(E) international safety standard, which allows you to view the solar eclipse for longer than just the period of totality. If you have questions about safety, check out our guide on how to view a solar eclipse safely.

They're also affordable and come with a tripod adaptor jack, which can come in handy as these binoculars are a little chunky, weighing 31.5 oz or 892 g. It also features thumb pads, to indicate where to grip them and for comfort, it has eyecups with plenty of relief and a focus wheel on the top. This is a deal worth considering if you don't necessarily want to carry around a telescope wherever you go to view the solar eclipse on April 8. (We also gave a guide on the best places to see the 2024 total solar eclipse, if you need it!)

