This powerful Celestron telescope is 40% off in the Prime Day sales

If you're looking for a powerful beginner telescope that packs a punch, then you're in luck, as the Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is currently 40% off for Amazon Prime Day.

For just over $200, this fantastic Newtonian telescope could be all yours, complete with fully-coated glass optics, a full-height tripod, 2 eyepieces and a StarPointer red dot finderscope. We regularly feature Celestron in our buying guides, so if you're in the market for a new scope, check out best beginner telescopes and best budget telescopes for some of the other scopes we'd recommend.

We like the AstroMaster 130EQ because offers a good balance between price, performance and ease of use. With a 130mm aperture and a focal length of 650mm, it provides decent light-gathering capabilities, making it suitable for viewing various celestial objects.

Though it's not without its limitations — the relatively low aperture size may restrict the level of detail achievable when observing faint objects. While this telescope is capable of decent planetary and lunar observations, it may not provide the highest-resolution views for serious enthusiasts or professional astronomers — but for beginners, we think this scope is a great start and will definitely see you through until you're ready to upgrade to a serious bit of kit.

It comes with 10mm and 20mm eyepieces, a full-height tripod, a StarPointer red dot finderscope and a free download of the Starry Night software.



The 130EQ has an advanced equatorial mount for better star tracking and comes with a range of helpful telescope accessories. (Image credit: Celestron)

Key Specs: It has a large 130mm aperture and focal length of 650mm, plus focal ratio of f/5. The total kit weight is 17 lbs, so not totally unreasonable to take to dark sky sites. It features a German Equatorial Mount and a no-tool setup, making it easy to get going.

Consensus: The Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ is a popular entry-level reflector telescope designed for amateur astronomers and stargazers. While it does have its limitations, we think it's definitely worth buying if you're serious about getting into astronomy.

Buy if: You are serious about getting into astronomy and want a powerful scope to see a wide variety of celestial objects. This scope would also be good for astrophotography.

Don't buy if: You're more advanced and need something that packs more of a punch, or you want a GoTo.

Alternative models: For a scope with a quick setup, a GoTo and no collimation required, try the Celestron NexStar 4SE. It's more expensive, but you can't put a price on convenience. Alternatively, to take it back to basics with a simple beginner scope, try the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ which, is also in the Prime Day sale.