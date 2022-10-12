Save $50 on the Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 camera bundle at Walmart

If you're in the market for a good quality, reliable camera but you're not willing to break the bank, then Walmart has you covered because you can save $50 on the Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 camera bundle.

The $50 discount (opens in new tab) might not seem like a huge deal in terms of money off a camera, but this particular model sits at the top of our best budget cameras guide. It's not just value for money in terms of camera quality you get here, but this bundle includes a range of accessories, but more on that in a bit. If you want to read more great camera content and snap up a bargain, you can always check out our best cameras and camera deals guides.

Amazon's October Prime Day sales event is just like the normal Prime Day event. It's a great time to bag a bargain and beat the Black Friday rush. The EOS line of Canon cameras feature in a number of our round-ups including best cameras for astrophotography, best cameras for timelapse and best beginner cameras. The good news is, that quality shines through here and you can check out the specs below.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 Camera Bundle $449.99 $399.99 at Walmart (opens in new tab). Save $50 on this fantastic bundle that features a camera that sits at the top of our best budget cameras guide. You get the usual Canon DSLR quality as it shoots stills with 24.1MP and video in full HD but it also comes with a number of accessories including a bag, creative filter set, 64GB memory and a cleaning kit.

As previously mentioned, this is (we think) one of the if not the best budget cameras out there, but why? What specs does it feature and why is this deal worth getting? Well for starters, Canon is a widely known, trusted and well respected name in the field of cameras and you get the usual DSLR quality you'd expect here, along with the quality from Canon.

It shoots with 24.1MP for crystal clear imagery and features a nine-point auto focus system, so that crystal clear imagery is made even easier. It also comes with built in Wi-Fi so you can connect it to compatible devices and share your shots. It works well in low-light conditions and can shoot video in full HD too, so this is a well-rounded, good quality option for beginners.

Despite its age, you get quality here and value for money too. That's helped by the accessories on offer, which include a creative filter set, a camera bag, a 64GB memory card and an electronics cleaning set. That's on top of the battery pack, charger, eyecup, body pack and neck strap you'd expect. So if this wasn't good enough value for money before, it certainly is now with the $50 saving (opens in new tab).

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).