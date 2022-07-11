Save $500 on the Sony A7 II in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're looking to bag a bargain on some premium cameras this Amazon Prime Day, you're in luck as you can save $500 on the Sony Alpha A7 II.

The massive $500 discount (opens in new tab) on the Sony Alpha A7 II means this could well be the best time to bag a bargain and secure a serious upgrade on your photography equipment. While it isn't the latest model in the A7 line of cameras, it offers great specs and is now heavily discounted.

We like this camera - and this deal too - and if you're looking for cameras to invest in at the moment then why not check out our best cameras guide. Amazon Prime day is running from July 12-13 this year and will be an excellent time to snap up some of the best camera deals you'll find this year.

For your money, you'll get the world’s first 5-axis in-body image stabilization in a full-frame camera, 24.3MP resolution and a few accessories. Naturally you get the charging adaptor but you also get a shoulder strap for comfort, an eyepiece cup, a body cap, a multi-interface shoe cover and a 1-year warranty.

While it's not the most recent addition to this line of cameras, it is a big step up from its predecessor and is a very good camera in it's own right. The saving is a big one and makes this a good deal, if you're looking for a camera to consistently deliver results and is easy to carry around, you won't go wrong here.

