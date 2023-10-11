One of the best budget telescopes is now $63 off for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 is here and you can save $63 on the Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope, well suited to absolute beginners. The discount means you save 33% and get one of the lowest prices we've seen on a telescope that features in our best budget telescopes under $500 guide . We think it's very well suited and probably the best suited to absolute beginners and budding astronomers out there.

The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope is currently 33% off on Amazon.



In our Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ review, we found that it is a good value telescope, if slightly limited, for beginners. It's an achromatic refractor telescope that's better suited for viewing the moon and planets. It features a 70mm aperture and comes with a number of useful accessories including a red dot finder, two eyepieces and an adjustable tripod.

This is a pretty good deal to get if you're looking to try your hand at astronomy or inspire a budding astronomer. In fact, it's one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model all year. If you want stargazing content and discounts, we've got guides for the best telescopes and telescope deals.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope Was $189.95 Now $126.65 on Amazon. Save $63 (33%) on an excellent telescope, well suited to viewing the moon and planets, aimed at absolute beginners. It features a 70mm aperture and comes with a red dot finder, two eyepieces (20mm and 10mm) and an adjustable tripod.

You get quite a lot of telescope for your money with this deal, the focal length of 900mm and a 70mm objective lens diameter allows for good night sky viewing within a compact design. The two eyepieces included can allow for up to 90x magnification while the permanently mounted star pointer and panhandle mean locating and tracking targets is made easier.

Don't forget, if you want to make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2023, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for a roundup of the best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.

The AstroMaster 70AZ has a 70mm objective lens diameter, as photographed here during our full review. (Image credit: Jamie Carter)

Key Specs: A 70mm objective lens diameter, 900mm focal length, a manual altazimuth mount type and accessories including an adjustable tripod, a red dot finder and an adjustable tripod.

Consensus: It's a pretty good deal as it's one of the lowest prices we've seen this year. If you're trying your hand at astronomy or just looking for views of the moon and planets, this is a good choice of telescope to have.

Buy if: You're an absolute beginner when it comes to astronomy or you're looking for views of the moon and planets.

Don't buy if: You're looking for views deep space or you're a seasoned stargazer looking for a more powerful model.

Alternative models: If this isn't quite what you're looking for, we'd recommend taking a look at either the Celestron StarSense LT 114AZ or the Celestron AstroMaster 102AZ. The former is in a similar price range but gets a little help from the use of technology whereas the latter is very much like the AstroMaster 70AZ, but more powerful.