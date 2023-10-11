Prime exclusive deal: $120 off the Celestron NexStar 130SLT

The Celestron NexStar 130SLT is a computerized Newtonian telescope and is currently on offer for the lowest price we've seen in a while, now over $120 off. The computerized element of this telescope makes it an ideal choice for those without much experience or just looking for a fun and hassle-free experience.

Celestron is a widely-known and trusted name when it comes to telescopes and their line of NexStar telescopes is great too. In fact, a number of them feature in our best telescopes guide. This particular telescope is a top choice for beginners as it features a database of 40,000 objects (4,000 and bonus software with a 36,000-strong database) bonus accessories and a no-tool setup.

If you're looking for quality optics and clear views of celestial objects, making the most of this deal could be what you're looking for.

Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope: was $639.95, now $518.16 on Amazon. Save over $120 on a computerized telescope well suited to beginners and those wanting to locate celestial objects with ease. It features a computerized hand control with a database of 4,000 objects and comes with bonus software which has a 36,000 object-strong database. It also comes with a 130mm aperture and numerous accessories but is powered by eight AA batteries, which aren't included.

This computerized telescope comes with a number of handy accessories which will no doubt enhance your stargazing experience. A red dot finderscope, star diagonal and two eyepieces (25mm and 9mm) are all included. You also get a free download of Celestron's Starry Night software, which features a database of over 36,000 night sky targets and information, to help you learn about what you're looking at. This telescope offers a great experience for those getting into astronomy.

The Celestron NexStar 130SLT telescope comes with a bundle of accessories to get skywatching straight away. (Image credit: Celestron)

Key Specs: 130mm aperture, adjustable steel tripod, it comes pre-assembled, computerized hand control, quick release fork arm and numerous accessories. They include a red dot finderscope, a star diagonal, two eyepieces and a free download of Starry Night software.

Consensus: This is a pretty good deal, we like it a lot and it offers its users a hassle-free stargazing experience. The database of the computerized hand control and the bonus software also eliminate any frustration of looking but not finding targets.

Buy if: You don't have much previous experience with stargazing, or you like the computerized element or you're just looking for a fun frustration-free experience.

Don't buy if: You're a purist and you like to do things manually, whether that's the setup or the locating and tracking night sky targets.

Alternative models: As an alternative, we would recommend the Celestron NexStar 4SE or the Celestron NexStar 8SE, both feature in our best telescopes guide. The 4SE comes in at a similar price point whereas the 8SE is a bit more expensive.