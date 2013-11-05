Amazing Photos: Europe’s ATV-4 Cargo Ship Burns Up in Earth’s Atmosphere

ATV-4 Burns Up Over Pacific Ocean

ESA/NASA

The European Space Agency’s ATV-4 spacecraft, an unmanned supply ship, burns up over an uninhabited stretch of the Pacific Ocean on Nov. 2, 2013 in this image captured by an astronaut on the International Space Station. The huge cargo ship undocked from the space station on Oct. 28 filled with 1.6 tons of waste after five months linked to the orbiting lab.

