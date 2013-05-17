Trending

Space History Photo: X-38 Prototype Lands on Rogers Dry Lakebed

By Spaceflight 

The X-38 research vehicle touches down on Rogers Dry Lakebed.
(Image: © NASA | Tom Tschida)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the X-38, a research vehicle built to help develop technology for an emergency Crew Return Vehicle from the International Space Station, is seen just before touchdown on a lakebed near the Dryden Flight Research Center, Edwards California, at the end of a March 2000 test flight.

The X-38 Crew Return Vehicle (CRV) research project is designed to develop the technology for a prototype emergency crew return vehicle, or lifeboat, for the International Space Station.

