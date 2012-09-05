SPACE.com Call for Entries for Space Gadget Awards 2012

The massive star factory known as the Trifid Nebula was captured in all its glory with the Wide-Field Imager camera attached to the MPG/ESO 2.2-metre telescope at ESO’s La Silla Observatory in northern Chile.

SPACE.com, the premiere destination for space, astronomy, innovation and science entertainment news, is now accepting submissions for its inaugural SPACE.com Space Gadget Awards in 2012.

SPACE.com's team of editors are looking for the most innovative new products in a variety of categories, including: Space Gadgets at Home, Space Toys, Timepieces, Night Sky Software and Space Office Gear. Winners will be selected for Best in Class, Best Value and Editor's Choice.

The winners will be unveiled Oct. 15 on SPACE.com. Submissions are due by Friday, Sept. 28.

To submit an entry for consideration, please e-mail SPACE.com Managing Editor Tariq Malik <tmalik@space.com> with the following information:

Product name

Price

When the product will be released (along with any NDA dates/times)

Brief product description (100 words)

Photos (attached or links to view them)

Only products unveiled in or new for 2012 will be considered. If you have any questions, please contact Tariq directly at 212-703-5859 or tmalik@space.com.

