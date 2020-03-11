Coronavirus pandemic: Full space industry coverage
Space.com will keep you up to date on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on space exploration and missions, including astronomy conference and launch delays, cancellations and more.
As a frightening pandemic sweeps across the globe, it is becoming ever clearer that every aspect of life will be affected by it, even the study of what lies beyond Earth.
Like many of the rest of us, NASA employees are now working from home in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
No, the new coronavirus didn't come from outer space. We promise.
If the coronavirus pandemic has you stuck at home and yearning for some space exploration, here are some free space projects and activities to keep you occupied.
The animated TV series "Space Racers" has shared educational content for students during school closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Launches from Europe's chief spaceport, the Guiana Space Center, have been suspended indefinitely because of the COVID-19 outbreak, European officials announced today (March 16).
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has urged all space agency employees who can work from home to do so due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
Many of the NASA visitor centers and space museums located across the U.S. have now temporarily closed in support of the effort to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The procedure to ensure that astronauts don't bring an illness to the International Space Station is under evaluation as NASA enacts tactics to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The effects of the novel-coronavirus outbreak are extending into the final frontier.
An earlier swap of the two Russian cosmonauts on the crew should pose no issues, but concerns surrounding coronavirus will likely alter the preflight quarantine.
As the world scrambles to confront the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, Italy has been forced to take such dramatic measures that the country's emissions have changed, as seen from space.
New satellite images show Iranian authorities digging large numbers of graves in the Qom area, which media reports say is due to the growing numbers of coronavirus victims in the country.
Space Symposium, one of the biggest space industry conferences in the world that brings thousands to Colorado Springs every year, has been postponed indefinitely over coronavirus concerns.
The Northeast Astronomy Forum (NEAF), which normally brings thousands of people to New York every year, will switch to a virtual-only meeting in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, it's interesting to ponder what would happen if such a virus were to spread in space.
The European Southern Observatory has closed several of its facilities and canceled public events in Germany and Chile in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Despite the lack of official comment on the mission, China’s first expedition to Mars appears to be on track.
NASA is keeping watch for more potential impacts the new coronavirus may have on the U.S. space program, according to NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.
