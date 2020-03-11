Trending

An artist's depiction of the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Coronavirus pandemic: Full space industry coverage

By Space.com Staff

Space.com will keep you up to date on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on space exploration and missions, including astronomy conference and launch delays, cancellations and more.

Coronavirus prevention measures take their toll on astronomy

By Meghan Bartels

As a frightening pandemic sweeps across the globe, it is becoming ever clearer that every aspect of life will be affected by it, even the study of what lies beyond Earth.

NASA's famous meatball logo.

NASA chief orders agency employees to work from home amid coronavirus pandemic

By Mike Wall

Like many of the rest of us, NASA employees are now working from home in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Glowing meteor, fireball entering Earth's atmosphere.

No, the coronavirus didn't come from outer space

By Chelsea Gohd

No, the new coronavirus didn't come from outer space. We promise.

NASA's Mars Curiosity rover pays a virtual visit to someone's living room via the agency's free Spacecraft AR mobile app.

Free space projects for kids (and adults) stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak

By Elizabeth Howell, Hanneke Weitering

If the coronavirus pandemic has you stuck at home and yearning for some space exploration, here are some free space projects and activities to keep you occupied.

'Space Racers' goes full STEAM ahead with free activities for kids amid coronavirus outbreak

By Samantha Mathewson

The animated TV series "Space Racers" has shared educational content for students during school closures amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Arianespace launched 2 satellites for DirecTV on May 27, 2015, from Europe's main spaceport, the Guiana Space Center in South America.

European spaceport in South America suspends launches due to coronavirus

By Mike Wall

Launches from Europe's chief spaceport, the Guiana Space Center, have been suspended indefinitely because of the COVID-19 outbreak, European officials announced today (March 16).

NASA is monitoring coronavirus impacts that could affect the U.S. space program.

NASA chief urges space agency employees to work from home amid coronavirus outbreak

By Tariq Malik

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine has urged all space agency employees who can work from home to do so due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida is among the NASA public centers and space museums that have temporarily closed as a precaution against the coronavirus.

NASA visitor centers and space museums close as coronavirus precaution

By Robert Z. Pearlman

Many of the NASA visitor centers and space museums located across the U.S. have now temporarily closed in support of the effort to contain the coronavirus (COVID-19).

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Roscosmos cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner are the next crewmembers scheduled to launch to the International Space Station.

With coronavirus spreading, NASA may tweak astronaut prelaunch quarantine plans

By Doris Elin Urrutia

The procedure to ensure that astronauts don't bring an illness to the International Space Station is under evaluation as NASA enacts tactics to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak shakes the space industry: Here are the biggest effects so far

By Mike Wall

The effects of the novel-coronavirus outbreak are extending into the final frontier.

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy (left) and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin (center) and Ivan Vagner (right) prepare for liftoff.

Russian crew swap and coronavirus concerns weigh on upcoming launch to space station

By Chelsea Gohd

An earlier swap of the two Russian cosmonauts on the crew should pose no issues, but concerns surrounding coronavirus will likely alter the preflight quarantine.

A still image from an animation showing nitrogen dioxide levels in northern Italy decreasing over 2020, in part in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Italy's coronavirus response dramatically reduces air pollution emissions, satellites show

By Meghan Bartels

As the world scrambles to confront the disease caused by a novel coronavirus, Italy has been forced to take such dramatic measures that the country's emissions have changed, as seen from space.

An image from Maxar's WorldView-3 satellite shows the Behesht-e Masoumeh cemetery in Qom, Iran, on March 1, 2020. The cemetery is preparing for the pandemic by digging two long "trenches" of graves, each about 100 yards (90 meters) long.

Satellite images show Iran's mass graves for coronavirus victims

By Elizabeth Howell

New satellite images show Iranian authorities digging large numbers of graves in the Qom area, which media reports say is due to the growing numbers of coronavirus victims in the country.

A crowd of attendees waits to enter a conference hall at the 2019 Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Space Symposium 2020 postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic

By Elizabeth Howell

Space Symposium, one of the biggest space industry conferences in the world that brings thousands to Colorado Springs every year, has been postponed indefinitely over coronavirus concerns.

A view of the exhibit floor at the Northeast Astronomy Forum in 2019.

Northeast Astronomy Forum 2020 goes virtual for coronavirus countermeasure

By Elizabeth Howell

The Northeast Astronomy Forum (NEAF), which normally brings thousands of people to New York every year, will switch to a virtual-only meeting in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Expedition 62 astronauts pose for a photo while inside a visiting SpaceX Dragon CRS-20 resupply craft at the International Space Station. The masks they're wearing are to protect against particles and irritants that could have come loose inside the Dragon during its flight.

Getting sick in space: How would NASA handle an astronaut disease outbreak?

By Chelsea Gohd

As coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, it's interesting to ponder what would happen if such a virus were to spread in space.

An aerial view of the European Southern Observatory's headquarters and Planetarium & Visitor Centre in Germany.

Coronavirus prompts European Southern Observatory to close facilities, cancel events

By Samantha Mathewson

The European Southern Observatory has closed several of its facilities and canceled public events in Germany and Chile in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Masked employees welcome a Long March 5B rocket to the Wenchang spaceport in February 2020. The booster is scheduled to launch a Chinese orbiter and rover to Mars in July 2020.

China's Mars mission likely still on track for July launch despite coronavirus outbreak

By Andrew Jones

Despite the lack of official comment on the mission, China’s first expedition to Mars appears to be on track.

NASA chief says agency is monitoring coronavirus situation for impacts to US space program

By Tariq Malik

NASA is keeping watch for more potential impacts the new coronavirus may have on the U.S. space program, according to NASA chief Jim Bridenstine.