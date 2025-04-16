James Webb Space Telescope discovers most distant and earliest Milky Way 'twin' ever seen. Meet dragon-galaxy Zhúlóng (image)

News
By published

"What makes Zhúlóng stand out is just how much it resembles the Milky Way in shape, size, and stellar mass."

A wide view of stars against black background. in a box purple and orange blob with a rough spiral shape
An image of Zhúlóng the earliest and most distant spiral galaxy ever seen (Image credit: NASA/CSA/ESA, M. Xiao (University of Geneva), G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute), Dawn JWST Archive)

Astronomers have discovered the most distant and thus earliest spiral galaxy ever seen, using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). This "twin" of the Milky Way existed just 1 billion years after the Big Bang, challenging our theories of galactic evolution.

Previously, it was believed that galaxies like ours would take billions of years to form distinct features like spiral arms, vast star-forming disks, and central bulges of densely packed stars. Yet, rather than being the expected chaotic galactic blob, those well-ordered features appear to be present in this galaxy, which is so distant that its light has taken 12.8 billion years to reach us.

"We named this galaxy Zhúlóng, meaning 'Torch Dragon' in Chinese mythology. In the myth, Zhúlóng is a powerful red solar dragon that creates day and night by opening and closing its eyes, symbolizing light and cosmic time," team leader Mengyuan Xiao of the University of Geneva (UNIGE) said in a statement. "What makes Zhúlóng stand out is just how much it resembles the Milky Way in shape, size, and stellar mass."

Another similarity between the Milky Way and this early cosmic dragon galaxy is the sizes of their stellar disks and the masses of those regions. Zhúlóng's disk spans around 60,000 light-years and has a mass of 100 billion times that of the sun. The Milky Way's disk is slightly wider at 100,000 light-years wide with a stellar mass estimated at around 46 billion solar masses.

A purple and orange blob with a rough spiral shape

A zoomed in image of Zhúlóng the most distant spiral galaxy ever seen as spotted by the JWST (Image credit: NASA/CSA/ESA, M. Xiao (University of Geneva), G. Brammer (Niels Bohr Institute), Dawn JWST Archive)

Zhúlóng was discovered in images collected during the JWST's ANORAMIC survey (GO-2514). This wide-area extragalactic program led by Christina Williams (NOIRLab) and Oesch (UNIGE) exploits a special mode of the $10 billion telescope called "pure parallel," which allows it to collect high-quality images of one object whilst also collecting data from other targets.

"This allows JWST to map large areas of the sky, which is essential for discovering massive galaxies, as they are incredibly rare," Williams said. "This discovery highlights the potential of pure parallel programs for uncovering rare, distant objects that stress-test galaxy formation models."

Related stories:

'Cosmic tornado' swirls in breathtaking new James Webb Space Telescope image

This star burped after eating a planet — but the planet was really asking for it

Scientists used JWST instruments 'wrong' on purpose to capture direct images of exoplanets

In the future, scientists could use the JWST and the Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA), a collection of 66 radio telescopes located in the Atacama desert region of northern Chile, to further investigate the qualities of Zhúlóng.

This could reveal the formation history of this well-ordered galaxy, explaining how a "grand design" spiral galaxy came to exist in the early universe.

"This discovery shows how JWST is fundamentally changing our view of the early universe," Oesch said.

The team's research was published on wednesday (April 16) in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Robert Lea
Robert Lea
Senior Writer

Robert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.’s Open University. Follow him on Twitter @sciencef1rst.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about science astronomy

Matter-spewing 'singularities' could eliminate the need for dark energy and dark matter

Star's swan song captured by Hubble Telescope | Space picture of the day for April 15, 2025

NASA's Perseverance rover hits the Mars rock gold mine: 'It has been all we had hoped for and more'
See more latest
Most Popular
A drill going into a rocky yellowish ground.
NASA's Perseverance rover hits the Mars rock gold mine: 'It has been all we had hoped for and more'
An artist&#039;s illustration of a dangerous asteroid headed for Earth.
'Planetary defense is knowing what's out there and what could do harm to us.' Meet the scientist who helped build NASA's asteroid response plan
graphic illustration showing the text lyrid meteor shower 2025 and a bell notification symbol next to it alerting readers to the beginning of the shower and in the background is a starry night scene with several meteors streaking through the sky.
The Lyrids are back: How to catch this year's spring meteor shower
A batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites before deployment.
Germany's military wants its own Starlink-like satellite constellation
A white VR headset is in front of an image of batman, all with a white glow around the edge, in front of a blue planet with the space.com logo in the top left corner
The best value VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, is now at its lowest-ever price, perfect if you want a bargain or to explore the world of virtual reality for less
An Earth-like world with a sun-like star in the background is seen in this illustration.
How artificial intelligence is helping scientists hunt for alien Earths
An illustration shows a multitude of singulaties spitting matter in the universe around Earth. Could such phenomena account for dark energy?
Matter-spewing 'singularities' could eliminate the need for dark energy and dark matter
This image from ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft shows the Acheron Fossae region of Mars. This region shows many signs of past activity, from trough-like ditches and steep cliffs to smooth plains and tall domes formed by volcanism.
New photos from European Mars orbiter show dynamic, volcanic Red Planet terrain
a woman in a blue flight suit stands on a set of blue stairs next to a white space capsule resting on the desert sand. The woman has her arms outstretch like a Y in excitement.
Aisha Bowe becomes 1st Bahamian woman to reach space, remembers Alan Shepard’s landmark flight: 'He landed in Grand Bahama' (video)
Vibrant green and purple aurora borealis streaking across the night sky, creating a mesmerizing celestial display with stars visible in the background.
Aurora alert! Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois and Oregon tonight