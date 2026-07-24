The easiest way to learn the summer night sky starts with these 3 stars
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By Jamie Carter
Published
How to use the Summer Triangle stars — Vega, Deneb and Altair — as a key to unlock your understanding of the night sky.
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How to use the Summer Triangle stars — Vega, Deneb and Altair — as a key to unlock your understanding of the night sky.