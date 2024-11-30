We're on Cloud 9 trawling through a range of incredible Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this year, and the view from up here is pretty sweet. You'd know if only you had one of the best drones, like the Holy Stone 175D which is 20% off on Amazon this Black Friday weekend.

Get the Holy Stone HS175D drone on sale right now at Amazon for $135.99.

This lightweight GPS drone from reputable manufacturer Holy Stone is a beginner-friendly model with an impressive 46-minute flight time and 4K video recording capabilities. It's by no means the best drone on the market, but it's a solid entry-level model.

However, if you're well-versed in drone flying, we have handy guides to the best FPV drones and camera drones so you can find one better suited to your abilities.

Holy Stone HS175D: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon Save 20% off this Holy Stone drone, which allows you to fly for up to 46 minutes on a full battery and capture 4K video footage of your adventures. You can connect to it wirelessly, and its GPS can track your position to follow or return to you at the click of a button.

Image 1 of 1 The Holy Stone HS175D is a solid entry-level drone for those wanting to start their drone flying journey. (Image credit: Amazon.)

The Holy Stone 175D is a great entry-level drone, especially at this price-point. While it's not the most rugged or feature-rich drone on the market, this drone doesn't come with a steep learning curve like many other models do. It's easy to set up and start using, which beginners will appreciate.

It also comes with all the features you'd expect from some of the best drones, including a GPS that allows it to return to you automatically and follow you around. You can also capture 4K video with this drone, and fly it for up to 46 minutes — which is pretty impressive.

Key features: 4K video capture, Wi-Fi connectivity, GPS Auto Return and Follow Me functions.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: The Holy Stone HS175D has dropped to a slightly lower price before, during Amazon Prime Day, so it may be worth hanging on to see if there are further deals this Black Friday weekend. That said, you risk missing out if you wait too long, so grab this deal if you want to avoid disappointment. The drone looks like it's more reduced on Walmart, but it seems the normal price was inflated before Black Friday.

Price comparison: Amazon: $135.99 | Walmart: $135.99

Reviews consensus: We've not reviewed this drone ourselves, but the Holy Stone HS175D is rated over four stars on Amazon out of 6,944 ratings. Customers praise how easy the drone is to use and the product's value for money, confirming this drone is ideally suited for beginners. However, our colleagues over at Digital Camera World pointed out that the drone only shoots video at 2.7K, not 4K like it claims to do. If you're an experienced drone flyer, our guides to the best camera drones and best FPV drones have more options for different budgets and abilities.

Digital Camera World: ★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're a beginner to the field of drones and want to try using them out with a low learning curve and a (relatively) low price tag.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're an experienced drone user and want the highest quality build and camera to capture stills and video. If that's you, we recommend checking out our guide to the best drones in general or best camera drones to find something better suited to your needs.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.