Save big on one of the best star projectors you can buy, the Pococo Galaxy Star Projector

Fancy enjoying the majesty of the night sky from the comfort (and warmth) of your own home? One of our favorite star projectors, the POCOCO Galaxy Projector, is currently 10% off on Amazon, and we highly recommend it.

Save 10% on the POCOCO Galaxy Projector on Amazon: It's currently available for just $89.99.

The POCOCO Galaxy Projector has earned a place on our guide to the best star projectors. We think it's the best rechargeable model you can currently buy, thanks to the realistic imagery it offers — and the ability to recharge via a USB-C cable makes it super convenient.

10% may not seem like a huge saving, but we regularly see this projector retail for upwards of $110. In our POCOCO Galaxy Projector review, we praised its quality and its value for money, and described this as a star projector that gives the most expensive models on the market a good run for their money.

POCOCO Galaxy Projector: was $100 now $90 at Amazon

Save 10% on the POCOCO Galaxy Projector, one of the best galaxy projectors we think you can buy. This projector uses interchangeable disks to project realistic images on the walls and ceilings of your home, and we think it's just as good as the most expensive models on the market. Make sure you tick the button to use the 10% off voucher on the store page to get the full discount.

Image 1 of 5 The POCOCO Galaxy Projector and its box. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) A selection of disks for the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The projector next to a disk organisation system. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The projector can be angled in a number of ways. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The drawer of the projector where a disk can be placed. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector comes with two projection disks to start you off, but more are available to buy separately. Since every disk offers you a different realistic view of the night sky, we think it's worth building up a collection of them — you can currently save an extra 10% in total if you purchase two additional packs alongside the projector.

Because the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector offers realistic imagery, it's a great tool not only for relaxing but also for educational purposes. It's a great way to introduce kids and young adults to the night sky — but it's equally useful for creating a beautiful ambience in your living room or bedroom.

As we mentioned above, this star projector comes with a rechargeable battery, which can be charged with USB-C. It's seriously handy as you don't have to worry about keeping it plugged in or swapping out batteries — it's great for taking traveling or simply using in different rooms of the house.

It's simple to control, too: there are just three buttons on the body, allowing you to turn it on and off, adjust its rotation and set a sleep timer. We also like that the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector feels great quality, and it's made from recycled products — a boon for the more environmentally-conscious amongst us.

Key features: Weighs 1.7 lbs, max. size of projection is 39 x 39 ft, USB-C rechargeable, uses interchangeable disks for realistic imagery (sold separately)

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: We did see the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector a little cheaper over Black Friday, but outside of the main sale season, this is still a pretty good deal. While it's rarely as expensive as its MSRP suggests, it's frequently $120+, so this price is still a great saving.

Price comparison: Amazon: $89.99 | POCOCO: $99.99

Reviews consensus: For the price, we think this is an excellent projector, and we think it's a worthwhile competitor to the likes of the much more expensive Sega Toys Homestar Flux. It has the same functionality and we think its imagery is just as good. Add the fact that the POCOCO Galaxy Star Projector is rechargeable, and it's arguably even better.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want realistic imagery, the option to change disks to see different aspects of the night sky, and appreciate having a rechargeable battery.

❌ Don't buy it if: You just want something cheap and cheerful to add a relaxing ambience to your room. Much cheaper options are available if you're not bothered about accuracy: One of our favorites is the Astronaut Starry Sky Projector.

