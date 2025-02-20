Our favorite novelty Astronaut star projector is now 20% off

Want to bring the wonder of the night sky into your living room? This astronaut-shaped star projector is our favorite novelty projector, and it's currently 20% off on Amazon.

Normally $34.99, the Astronaut Star Projector is currently just $27.99 on Amazon.

We've called this the best budget model in our best star projectors guide, and with a 20% discount, it's as cheap as it has been in over a year. The Astronaut Star Projector isn't scientifically accurate, but it offers beautiful starscapes and nebulas across your living room or bedroom walls and ceiling. It's an impressive projector given its size — and the novelty astronaut molding is a nice bonus, too.

In our Astronaut Star Projector review, we praised the projector for its ease of use, and said it would make a great gift for space-loving children.

Astronaut Star Projector: was $35 now $28 at Amazon Save 20% on the Astronaut Star Projector, one of our favorite novelty projectors. Despite its fun shape, though, it still offers up wonderful projections of the night sky for your bedroom or living room ceiling.

Image 1 of 3 The Astronaut Star Projector and its box. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) A sample of the projected image that the Astronaut Star Projector can produce. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The back of the Astronaut Star Projector. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

The Astronaut Star Projector isn't scientifically accurate, so the night sky you see won't reflect reality. It does, however, provide a fantastic tool to relax with: the light show that it can project over your ceiling or walls is utterly beautiful. Whether you want something to help you unwind on an evening or want to create a mesmerizing display for a younger family member, this is a great option.

We particularly like that there's a sleep timer built into the star projector, so you can set it before you fall asleep and be safe in the knowledge it won't be left running all night. You can choose between 45 or 90 minutes, allowing you to drift off under a beautiful display of stars. The handy remote control means you don't have to get out of bed to adjust its settings either.

It's important to note, however, that the Astronaut Star Projector isn't a branded product, so you'll find imitators all over the market. We've seen replicas for as low as $10 before, but we're confident in the quality of this one from Amazon: Other, cheaper versions may not work quite as well, so proceed with caution if you see what looks like a better deal elsewhere.

Key features: Decorative light shows, comes with remote control, sleep timer, novelty design

Product launched: Unsure: it's hard to tell who the original manufacturer was, and when.

Price history: We typically see this model retail for $34.99. Cheaper versions are available but may not offer the same quality.

Price comparison: Amazon: $27.99

Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review we gave the Astronaut Star Projector four stars out of five, and from what we've seen online, most users agree.

Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best star projectors

✅ Buy it if: You want a fun-looking star projector that offers fantastic projections without breaking the bank.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for a scientific star projector. If you want realistic projections, we recommend taking a look at the Sega Toys Homestar Flux.

