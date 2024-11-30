This Black Friday weekend, we have seen great deals on lots of cameras but this is the best offer we have seen for the Sony A7 III, saving you a massive $860.

Save $860 and get the versatile Sony A7III for $1140 from Walmart today.

In our review of the Sony A7III, we thought it was excellent for low-light photography and astro. Before it was superseded by the Sony A7 IV (which is also discounted to $1860 at Walmart), it was in our best camera guide and was the best choice for mirrorless cameras.

This particular deal is for the body only but if you are just starting out or do not own any lenses already, there are also discounted bundles available such as the Sony A7 III plus a 28-70mm lens for $1498, reduced from $1999 at Amazon.

Image 1 of 5 The Sony A7 III has weather sealing so you can be worry-free during inclement weather. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) The Sony A7 III is small enough to be a take-anywhere camera. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) The Sony A7 III's eye autofocus is accurate, continuously tracking subjects within the frame to deliver sharp, precise results. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) The battery life is brilliant so you can shoot long days out without battery anxiety. (Image credit: Lauren Scott) You can underexpose your shots by at least three stops and still recover substantial detail and vibrant colors from your images. (Image credit: Lauren Scott)

While the Sony A7 III may not feature all the latest advancements of newer models, its versatility makes it a compelling choice for entry-level photographers who enjoy exploring various styles. Its strong performance in the field provides ample room for growth and learning which is why we think this is such a great deal saving you $860.

Another fantastic selling point of the Sony A7 III is the impressive battery life. During our review of the Sony A7 III, we had no problems when taking it out for a full day of shooting — it is significantly better than its predecessor and amounts to around 600 shots. We also named it the best budget full-frame Sony camera.

It is not only great at stills photography; you can shoot in 4K video too — this is more than enough for most users, especially those at entry level.

If you are not sure if this is the camera for you but you have been eyeing up a Sony camera, we suggest our best Sony cameras guide to help you make an informed decision about the one that is best for you.

Key features: The 24.2MP sensor effectively balances detail and low image noise, making it ideal for low-light shooting. With precise autofocus and a 10FPS burst rate, this camera is perfect for capturing portraits. Its extended ISO range of 50 to 204800 further enhances its low-light capabilities. Weighing just 1.43 lbs (650 g), it is lightweight and equipped with two MS/SD card slots (one UHS-II compliant).

Product launched: 2018

Price history: The price usually hovers around the $1999 mark making this Walmart deal one of the cheapest we have seen and it still blows the competing retailers prices out of the water. Last Black Friday it was reduced to $1498 so it is over $300 cheaper this year!

Price comparison: Walmart $1139.95 | Amazon: $1498 | Adorama $1298

Reviews consensus: Despite lacking the latest technology, the Sony A7 III remains an impressive entry-level full-frame camera, delivering exceptional performance for both photographers and videographers at a competitive price.

TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best Sony cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a capable camera for various shooting styles including low-light photography. It is a great choice for an entry-level camera with plenty of opportunities to hone your skills without splashing out on a more recent or more expensive model.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for the most recent tech. This camera has been on the market for six years and plenty of models have come to the market since. If you have deep pockets, consider the Sony A7R currently $2799 at Walmart. The Nikon Z7 II could also be a good option if you are particularly into astrophotography and low-light photography. It is less than $2000 at Best Buy right now.

