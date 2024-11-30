One of Sony's best cameras — the cheapest we have seen it this Cyber Monday
The Sony A7 III is now only $1140 at Walmart, saving you $860 this Cyber Monday which is a huge 43% discount!
This Black Friday weekend, we have seen great deals on lots of cameras but this is the best offer we have seen for the Sony A7 III, saving you a massive $860.
Save $860 and get the versatile Sony A7III for $1140 from Walmart today.
In our review of the Sony A7III, we thought it was excellent for low-light photography and astro. Before it was superseded by the Sony A7 IV (which is also discounted to $1860 at Walmart), it was in our best camera guide and was the best choice for mirrorless cameras.
This particular deal is for the body only but if you are just starting out or do not own any lenses already, there are also discounted bundles available such as the Sony A7 III plus a 28-70mm lens for $1498, reduced from $1999 at Amazon.
Save $860 on this impressive generalist camera. Although it has been superseded a couple of times now, it still boasts great tech and is fab for low-light photography. At this price, you cannot really go wrong.
Read our full review: Sony A7 III
Featured in: Best Sony cameras
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Black Friday space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
While the Sony A7 III may not feature all the latest advancements of newer models, its versatility makes it a compelling choice for entry-level photographers who enjoy exploring various styles. Its strong performance in the field provides ample room for growth and learning which is why we think this is such a great deal saving you $860.
Another fantastic selling point of the Sony A7 III is the impressive battery life. During our review of the Sony A7 III, we had no problems when taking it out for a full day of shooting — it is significantly better than its predecessor and amounts to around 600 shots. We also named it the best budget full-frame Sony camera.
It is not only great at stills photography; you can shoot in 4K video too — this is more than enough for most users, especially those at entry level.
If you are not sure if this is the camera for you but you have been eyeing up a Sony camera, we suggest our best Sony cameras guide to help you make an informed decision about the one that is best for you.
Key features: The 24.2MP sensor effectively balances detail and low image noise, making it ideal for low-light shooting. With precise autofocus and a 10FPS burst rate, this camera is perfect for capturing portraits. Its extended ISO range of 50 to 204800 further enhances its low-light capabilities. Weighing just 1.43 lbs (650 g), it is lightweight and equipped with two MS/SD card slots (one UHS-II compliant).
Product launched: 2018
Price history: The price usually hovers around the $1999 mark making this Walmart deal one of the cheapest we have seen and it still blows the competing retailers prices out of the water. Last Black Friday it was reduced to $1498 so it is over $300 cheaper this year!
Price comparison: Walmart $1139.95 | Amazon: $1498 | Adorama $1298
Reviews consensus: Despite lacking the latest technology, the Sony A7 III remains an impressive entry-level full-frame camera, delivering exceptional performance for both photographers and videographers at a competitive price.
TechRadar: ★★★★★ | Space: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: Best Sony cameras
✅ Buy it if: You want a capable camera for various shooting styles including low-light photography. It is a great choice for an entry-level camera with plenty of opportunities to hone your skills without splashing out on a more recent or more expensive model.
❌ Don't buy it if: You are looking for the most recent tech. This camera has been on the market for six years and plenty of models have come to the market since. If you have deep pockets, consider the Sony A7R currently $2799 at Walmart. The Nikon Z7 II could also be a good option if you are particularly into astrophotography and low-light photography. It is less than $2000 at Best Buy right now.
Tantse Walter is a photographer and adventurer that's spent seven years facilitating global adventurous expeditions. She loves getting into the nitty-gritty of sourcing and planning trips. Whether that be for astrophotography location scouting, or just for the love of exploration. Tantse enjoys taking creative, bright and bold photos of people, places, animals and the night sky. Tantse’s photos have been purchased by notable companies such as Ford and Cross Country Trains as well as an upcoming book about the songs, rituals and musical history of Capoeira.