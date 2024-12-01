My go-to telescope for high-definition views of the solar system is this Sky-Watcher refractor with nearly $500 off this Cyber Monday

If you are looking for your next reliable, high-quality telescope that offers excellent views of both solar system and deep-sky targets then look no further — the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor has a decent discount this Cyber Monday with almost $500 off.

You can get the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor on sale right now at Amazon for $1999.

The best telescope for you is the instrument that you use the most and the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor has been a reliable piece of kit in my skywatching arsenal for several years: Not only is it versatile in magnifying objects I have observed (I was able to switch from planetary to deep sky with ease and without changing instrument), the superb optical performance has been a must for astrophotography. So even without $500 off, I would highly recommend this telescope and with that extra saving, you would be mad not to buy it.

Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor: was $2,490 now $1,999 at Amazon Save $491 on my favorite telescope, the Sky-Watcher Evostar 120 APO Doublet Refractor. Portable and versatile, this is an instrument that is wholeheartedly recommended by us. The high-quality glass and optical system offers superb views of the solar system and deep sky while the 10:1 dual-speed Crayford-style focuser allows you to bring targets into focus with ease.

The Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor telescope offers breathtaking views of the night skies and beyond. (Image credit: Sky-Watcher)

The refractor offers a decent-sized 120mm aperture and the quality of the instrument's optical system is truly outstanding: a synthetic and fluorite element doublet objective lens is exquisitely matched. I have been astonished with the excellent color correction from one observing session to the next. The EvoStar 120's glass is superior featuring Metallic High-Transmission Coatings which promise accurate color and next-to-no aberrations.

Sky-Watcher keep their promise, and I have been treated to high-clarity views of the Moon's cratered surface, Jupiter's atmospheric bands and belts are revealed in spectacular contrast, through the eyepiece. I have also been treated to spectacular views of the dust storms that rage across the face of red planet Mars and the Cassini Division in Saturn's rings.

Beyond the solar system, bright galaxies, nebulas and star clusters seem to stand out in three-dimensions; the Orion Nebula (Messier 42) and the Andromeda Galaxy (Messier 31) are truly breathtaking in the field of view.

You may feel that a downside of the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor is that it does not come with a mount or tripod for the price. However for such a high-quality instrument that will not need to be replaced for years, this is to be expected. What's more, versatility is offered should you wish to select your own mount and tripod.

The telescope is presented in a foam-lined aluminum hard case, a 8x50 Right Angle Correct Image (RACI) finderscope, a two-inch dielectric diagonal, 5mm and 25mm eyepieces, a 1.25” adapter, mounting rings and a v-style dovetail.

The Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor is highly recommended but if you are wanting to shop around for a telescope then check out our best telescopes and Black Friday weekend telescope deals. Clear skies!

Price history: We have seen the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO cheaper than this current deal a few times during the year, with it going as low as $1529 back in January but a price as low as that is rare. However, we still think this is a superb deal for such a brilliant piece of kit.

✅ Buy it if: You want a reliable telescope that will last you for years to come and offers amazing views of the solar system.

❌ Don't buy it if: You have a tighter budget or are more of a beginner skywatcher. You could try the Celestron Inspire 100AZ Refractor.

