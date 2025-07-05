A 'Golden Handle' will appear on the moon tonight. Here's how to see it

The Montes Jura mountain range can be seen reflecting the sun's light to form a 'Golden Handle'.

Saturday night presents a perfect opportunity to spot a "Golden Handle" shining brightly on the moon's surface. It is a fleeting sight that appears when sunlight catches the peaks of a mountain range on the moon.

On July 5, the moon's terminator, the line that separates lunar night from day, falls slightly to the west of the great circular plain Sinus Iridum (Latin for the 'Bay of Rainbows') in the northwest region of the lunar surface. At this time the sun is perfectly positioned to illuminate the eastern peaks of the vast Montes Jura mountain range bordering Sinus Iridum's northernmost edge, giving rise to a spectacular golden arc that has since become known as the "Golden Handle".

To find the Golden Handle, look for the waxing gibbous moon hanging above the southern horizon as the sun sets on June 5, shining among the stars of the constellation Libra. Then find the Montes Jura mountain range close to the terminator, above the dark expanse of Mare Imbrium (the Sea of Showers) — a colossal lunar plain formed from solidified lava flows. There you will see a crescent-shaped curve near the terminator — the Golden Handle.

A pair of 15x70 binoculars mounted on a tripod will help reveal the sweeping profile of the Golden Handle, while a telescope with an aperture of 6 inches or greater will give you a more detailed view of Montes Jura and the nearby Bianchini Crater.

A graphic showing the location of Sinus Iridum and the Montes Jura mountain range. (Image credit: Starry Night/Annotated by Daisy Dobrijevic in Canva.)

While you're exploring the moon, be sure to swing your scope over to Copernicus Crater. At about 57 miles (93 kilometers) wide, it makes for a striking lunar target. On July 5, the low angle of the sun will cast prominent shadows along the eastern rim of the impact crater, while highlighting reflective debris streaks known as ejecta rays that were cast out during its creation some 800 million years ago.

