Want a telescope that takes the work out of finding objects? Or maybe you're buying for a beginner and want to give them a hand? This Celestron 114LCM Newtonian telescope is just what you need, and it's $80 off at Amazon this Black Friday.

This Celestron 114LCM Newtonian telescope is on sale now at Amazon for $359.99.

Not only does the Celestron 114LCM function as a regular telescope, but its computerised GoTo mount will automatically find and track objects in the night sky, taking much of the work out of stargazing.

Celestron is a trusted brand in optical technology, whose products regularly appear in our best telescopes and best binoculars guides, and the Celestron 114LCM is well up to their usual standard. Its 114mm (4.49-inch) aperture is the largest of the LCM range, capturing plenty of light and it even boasts a Sky Tour button that'll take you on a quick ride through the cosmos.

Celestron 114LCM: was $439.95 now $359.99 at Amazon Save $80 on a telescope that has everything you need to get stargazing. It's computer-assistance feature takes a lot of the work out of finding objects to view, ideal for beginners.



Image 1 of 2 This Celestron 114LCM telescope comes with everything you need to get started. (Image credit: Celestron) This Celestron 114LCM telescope will track and find objects in the night sky. (Image credit: Celestron)

This Celestron 114LCM telescope is great for beginners, both young and old, and includes everything you need to get stargazing, including its computer-assisted tripod mount which is one of this model's selling points. It comes with a 25 mm and 9 mm eyepiece, accessory tray and a StarPointer finderscope, which is a bonus; red dot finders aren't standard on every telescope.

With the largest aperture of the LCM range, it lets in enough light that you should be treated to sharp images of whatever you're looking at. And if you're not sure what to start with, the Celestron 114LCM's computerized tracking mount will auto-find various objects in the night sky.

Just click the hand control and away you go; the mount can locate up to 4,000 celestial objects and the whole set-up boasts a 2-year warranty. Or if you're after something a little more powerful, we've rounded up the best telescopes for beginners.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: Eyepieces: 25mm and 9mm, lens diameter: 114 mm, dimensions: 27 inches x 45 inches x 24 inches, computerized-tracking mount.

Price history: Today's price beats last year's Black Friday deal hands down, though it has been a little cheaper previously this year. If this deal sells out, it's also available at Walmart for $388; and if you buy from Amazon, make sure to use the $20 off coupon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $359.99 | Walmart: $388.98

Reviews consensus: Amazon purchasers are generally happy with this scope, with several commenting that it was perfect for getting their children into stargazing. Reviews praise the telescope itself, though a few do suggest the tripod itself could be better built.

✅ Buy it if: You want a telescope that'll take the work out of stargazing, or are buying for a beginner, kids included.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a super-powerful model or are upgrading from another scope. Consider the smart-equipped Unistellar Equinox 2 which is $500 off for Black Friday.

Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.