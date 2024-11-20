With Black Friday almost upon us, new deals are landing daily now and this is an excellent offer that gives 20% off the impressive Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope.

The eQuinox 2 is our top-rated smart telescope and it's now available with a $500 saving which reduces the price from $2499 to $1999. There have been a couple of brief flash sales when the Equinox 2 has been cheaper for a few days, but otherwise, this deal matches the best offer prices seen this year.

Save $500 on Unistellar eQuinox 2 at Amazon in this Black Friday telescope deal.

Image 1 of 5 Viewing images on your phone means you don't have to wait for your eyes to adjust to low light. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) There's a manual fine-focus control on the lens. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) Inside the app is a vast catalog of Celestial objects that you can view. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) The telescope gives stunning views of M51 the Whirlpool Galaxy, M82 the Cigar Galaxy, and many more. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes) By comparison, images of the Moon looked rather slightly dreary though. (Image credit: Jason Parnell-Brookes)

We gave the telescope 4.5/5 stars in our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review, where tester and Managing Editor, Jase Parnell-Brookes summed it up: "An easy-to-use motorized smart telescope that can go to night sky objects with the press of a single button, the eQuinox 2 can have you exploring the stars in minutes with no prior knowledge but its in-built camera is not quite detailed enough."

The Unistellar eQuinox 2 looks identical to its predecessor, the eQuinox, but has a higher-resolution image sensor which gives greater details of the night sky. It also has a larger field of view, but those features aside, everything else is identical.

Rather than using a viewfinder, the telescope wirelessly connects to your smartphone via Unistellar's app. Images from the eQuinox 2 are then shown on your phone screen and you use your device for most of the telescope's controls too.

The app boasts a huge catalog of over 5,000 night sky objects and has 37 million stars in its database. A usefully laid-out menu screen shows the Celestial objects currently being viewed and upcoming objects that will be visible over the next few hours. The telescope's enhanced view takes several images one after another and stacks them together to give the appearance of a long exposure.

A Unistellar branded tripod is included with the eQuinox 2, along with a lens cap that doubles as a Bahtinov mask, battery and charger, and a set of adjustment tools.

Key features: Image resolution: 6.2 MP, focal length: 450 mm, field of view: 34 x 47 arc minutes, mount: motorized alt-azimuth, limiting magnitude: 18.2, battery life: 11 hrs, mirror diameter: 114 mm, total weight: 9 kg

Price history: While there have literally been a few days when the Unistellar eQuinox 2 has been priced lower, the usual Amazon price has hovered at $2489, so the current $1999 deal represents a hefty saving. You can also buy the eQuinox 2 directly from Unistellar and some other retailers with the same savings.

Reviews consensus: Most Amazon customers have been impressed with the telescope for ease of use, build quality and functionality. However, there are complaints about value for money and a lack of detail in the manual.

Live Science: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★½

✅ Buy it if: You want to quickly and easily get stunning images of the night sky without needing knowledge of the constellations.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want an upgradable telescope or one that is easy to carry.

