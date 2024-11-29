When it comes to stargazing kit, Celestron needs no introduction. The manufacturer produces quality skywatching equipment including the Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars and this Black Friday you can get a 25% discount on these superb binoculars, saving you $94 on Amazon.

You can get the Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $286.09.

Our expert reviewer found these binoculars so good he awarded them four and a half stars out of five and gave them a place among the best binoculars on the market. In his Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 review, he highlighted their portability and found they strike a perfect balance between quality and affordability. They are also waterproof and have nitrogen purging to avoid fogging so they can be used in any weather conditions.

Celestron products usually come with a pretty steep price tag thanks to their durability and great optics but now is the time to grab a pair with this generous 25% discount, saving you $94 this Black Friday.

Image 1 of 4 We found the Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 to be a great all-rounder model. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) Their waterproof design makes them great to take along on your travels, no matter the weather. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) The optics on these binoculars are fantastic, with an 8x magnification and BaK-4 prisms. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter) They feature 17mm of eye relief, perfect for glasses-wearers. (Image credit: Future/Jamie Carter)

The Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 are a fantastic pair of binoculars for amateurs looking to improve their wildlife spotting or skywatching experience. There is no denying the TrailSeeker ED 8x42's rugged build, compact design and wide-field of view make them a great travelling companion. If you were eyeing them up, we would advise grabbing them while they are in stock to avoid disappointment.

That said, pro astronomers may find the 8x magnification a bit limiting. If that is you, we recommend reading our guide to the best binoculars for long distance viewing which features more powerful models or our roundup of the best binoculars on the market right now.

Key features: 8x magnification, 42mm lens diameter, 17mm eye relief, BaK-4 glass

Product launched: 2014

Price history: Before today's deal, these binoculars were at their lowest price earlier this year at $279.99 in February. Other than that, we have not seen these binoculars cheaper so it is worth grabbing a pair now.

Price comparison: Amazon: $286.09 | Walmart: $379.95 | B&H Photo: $269.99

Reviews consensus: The Celestron TrailSeeker ED 8x42 are a great all-rounder. Their lightweight, compact yet rugged design means you can take them with you on travels and they are perfectly capable of wildlife spotting and skywatching. However, their skywatching specs are on the entry-level side. The 8x magnification and purple fringing you can see when looking at bright objects mean we would not recommend them for dedicated astro viewing.

Space: ★★★★½ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Featured in guide: Best binoculars

✅ Buy it if: You are a beginner skywatcher who does not want to invest in a full telescope setup just yet or you need a lightweight pair of binos to take on your travels.

❌ Don't buy it if: You are an experienced astronomer looking to upgrade your equipment. If that is you, look to the Celestron SkyMaster 25x100 binoculars, which are 22% off at Amazon this Black Friday making them just $389.01.

