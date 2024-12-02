Want a pair of binoculars that are as suited to wildlife watching as they are to stargazing? These powerful Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars are just perfect and they're $40 off, down to $147, with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal.



Get these Nikon Aculon A211 10-22x50 binoculars on sale right now at Amazon for $147.

We're serious fans of Nikon at Space.com, and it's hard to argue with the company's history; it's been making optical technology for over a century! It's no surprise that their products regularly feature in our best binoculars, best compact binoculars and the best cameras.

We reviewed the slightly lower-specced 10x50 Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars and awarded them four stars, concluding that they were excellent value for money. At this Cyber Monday price of $147 for the 10-22x50 model, you really can't go wrong.

Nikon 10-22x50 Aculon A211: was $187 now $147 at Amazon Save $40 on the Aculon A211 10-22x50, a pair of hard-wearing binoculars that are equally suited to stargazing or wildlife watching. You can also get them half-price if you purchase a refurbished pair.



These Nikon 10-22x50 Aculon A211 binoculars may be Nikon's budget range but they still pack plenty of power in. (Image credit: Nikon)

These binoculars could be considered Nikon's budget model, but they certainly pack plenty of power. Available for $147 at Amazon, the Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars 10-22x50 come with a soft case, a neck Strap, a tripod Adapter TRA-2, an eyepiece cap and 2x objective lens caps.

Their 50x lenses allow in enough light that they are suitable for stargazing, and their rugged constructions mean they should stand up to reasonably heavy use, certainly being shoved into a backpack, though it is still an idea to use the provided case.

Plus, they have enough magnification power that they're suitable for wildlife watching, so you'll get plenty of use out of them. Thanks in part to their Porro prisms, they offer an impressive 3.8-degree field of view, though that'll narrow as you get closer to 22x.

Key features: 10-22x magnification, 3.8-degree angle of view, 50mm objective diameter.

Price history: Before today's deal, these dipped to $147 in August, but this is the joint-lowest they've been in years, and they're the same price at B&H Photo and Adorama. You can also get these Nikon Aculon A211 binoculars refurbished from Adorama for $80.

Price comparison: Amazon: $147 | Adorama: $147 | B&H Photo: $147

Reviews consensus: These binoculars promise great for money, even more so now they're up to $70 off. Amazon purchasers praise the binoculars, with users saying they performed well observing wildlife and watching the stars. Only a few purchasers said could be more comfortable.

✅ Buy it if: You want a powerful pair of binoculars that are suited for virtually any purpose from wildlife watching to astronomy.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a compact, easily portable pair. Instead, take a look at these Steiner UltraSharp 10x26 binoculars, currently 15% off at Amazon.

