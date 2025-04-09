Capture the Lyrid meteor shower with our best camera for astrophotography, now $600 cheaper

Save $600 on our best astrophotography camera, the Nikon Z8. This camera was ranked as our best mirrorless camera for astrophotography and our best overall pick in our best cameras for photos and videos guide. The Nikon Z8 shed $600 off its price in January and is still available to buy now on Amazon.

Grab the Nikon Z8 for $600 off on Amazon with this amazing discount.

This price has held since January but we don't know how much longer the discount will stick around, so we recommend buying it now before it goes back up. This camera features in a massive four of our buying guides and for good reason. We gave it five out of five stars in our full Nikon Z8 review because of its excellent image noise handling and autofocus detection down to -9EV. This really is one of the best cameras you can buy for astrophotography and everything else.

The Lyrid meteor shower peaks on April 22 but they are active for the entire second half of April. The Nikon Z8 can help you capture them with sharp 45.7MP stills and 8K 60p 12-bit video capture. With such a pro-level camera at such a big discount, we would advise getting it now so that you can make the most of the Lyrids lighting up our skies.

Nikon Z8: was $4,000 now $3,397 at Amazon Save $600 on a camera that offers a strong build quality packed with powerful technology for capturing highly detailed photos of the night sky. The Nikon Z8 comes packed with a 45.7MP full-frame sensor and an expandable ISO range up to 102,400. Starlight mode enables autofocus detection down to -9EV, making it easier to capture those faint stars in the sky. We think it's the best mirrorless camera for astrophotography you can buy.

Image 1 of 7 The Nikon Z8 is the latest mirrorless camera in Nikon's line-up. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 has a strong and sturdy build quality. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) Storage features 1x CF Express Type-B and 1x SD UHS-II card slots. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Nikon Z8 features a blackout-free Real-Live 3.69 million dot Quad VGA OLED electronic viewfinder. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Z8's four-axis screen can tilt left-to-right and top-to-bottom. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The night vision mode on the Z8 shows a dim and red display by default for astrophotography sessions. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes) The Z8's button layout is intuitive and features two function buttons on the front, which can be programmed to custom settings. (Image credit: Jase Parnell-Brookes)

If you want to get crystal clear shots of the stars, you need powerful autofocus and the Nikon Z8 delivers its most advanced AF system yet, which can spot faint stars down to -9EV. It combines subject detection and 3D tracking, allowing it to detect people, animals and transport. This camera is useful for hybrid photo and video operation and will be a camera that lasts a lifetime. The Z8 shoots stills in 14-bit RAW and video in 8K at 60p and 4K at 120p in RAW format, making this a strong tool for professional photographers. It has Bluetooth and wireless connectivity too, so you can quickly get your files onto other devices for editing. All of these features for the lowest-ever price make this a great value purchase.

Key features: Full-frame 45.7MP sensor, Nikon Z lens mount, native ISO range 64-25,600 (expandable to 102,400), 8K 60p 12-bit video

Product launched: May 2023

Price history: Before this deal, the lowest price on the Nikon Z8 was $3496.95. The price stood at $3696.95 in January before dropping to the lowest price we've seen at $3396.95 on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $3,396.95 | Walmart: $3,696.95 | Best Buy: $3,999.99

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best camera, the Nikon Z8 earned five stars in our review thanks to its excellent image noise handling, high FPS burst speed and highly detailed stills and videos. While there are smaller Nikon models available, the Z8 really packs in everything you might ever want from a top-of-the-range camera.

Space: ★★★★★ | LiveScience: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★

Featured in guides: Best cameras, Best cameras for astrophotography, Best mirrorless cameras, Best Nikon cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want a professional camera packed full of high-end specs that can handle astrophotography and pretty much everything else. The Nikon Z8 is our best camera overall for astrophotography and general photography, and with this deal, you can save $600 on it

❌ Don't buy it if: You aren't a professional photographer. If you want a camera that will serve you well as an amateur, go for the Nikon Z6 II, which is also on sale for $1,596.95.

