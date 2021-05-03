'Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark' is only 99 cents for May the Fourth

For only 99 cents, you can jump into part of Disney's Lucasfilm new series set 200 years before "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace."

The young adult e-book "Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark" by Claudia Gray is selling for this low price in celebration of "Star Wars" holiday May the Fourth at multiple retailers like Amazon and Apple Books. Act fast, though. This deal will end on May 7.

Released in February, "Into the Dark" is part of the Star Wars franchise's highly anticipated "The High Republic" novels, books and comics that first dropped earlier this year.

Jump into the High Republic of Star Wars universe and save $17 this May the Fourth. Follow Padawan Reath Silas as he leaves the Jedi Temple on Coruscant for frontier space.

"Padawan Reath Silas is being sent from the cosmopolitan galactic capital of Coruscant to the undeveloped frontier — and he couldn’t be less happy about it," a description of the plot on Disney's website states. "But when the ship he’s traveling on is knocked out of hyperspace in a galactic-wide disaster, Reath finds himself at the center of the action."

Other authors in the series include Charles Soule ("Light of the Jedi"), Justina Ireland ("A Test of Courage"), Cavan Scott (Marvel's "The High Republic" comic), and Daniel José Older (IDW's "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures" comic). Lucasfilm Publishing's creative director Michael Siglain will oversee this project.

Unlike later entries in the "Star Wars" series, this new set of tales talks about the best days of the Jedi Knights, when the protectors of the Galactic Republic stood for peace and justice. Of course, we know that the Jedis came under threat later in the timeline after dark times came to the universe.

Disney decided to go so far back in time so that the new series "will not overlap any of the films or series currently planned for production," the "Star Wars" maker said in a statement in 2020.

Current efforts in the movie and TV-verse include "The Mandalorian", which just finished its second season and is signed on for a third, and "Star Wars: Rogue Squadron" that is currently set to release in 2023.

Our friends at Total Film have a master list of every "Star Wars" production either rumored or on the go.

