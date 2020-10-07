Keeve begins her Jedi trials in first look at Marvel's 'Star Wars: The High Republic #1'

With a blaze of crackling light sabers illuminating another corner of the galaxy far, far away, Marvel Comics has revealed an early peek at the new "Star War: The High Republic" comic book series, which heralds a fresh era for the iconic sci-fi franchise.

Disney first announced its new High Republic publishing initiative for the "Star Wars" expanded universe back in February, which would be created as an interconnected lineup of books, novels and comics. Set 200 years prior to "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" during the Jedi Knights' golden age, these rousing new tales occur while the valiant warriors were the guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy.

Written by Cavan Scott ("Star Wars Adventures: Return to Vader's Castle") and injected with stirring artwork courtesy of penciller Ario Anindito and inker Mark Morales, the premiere issue of Marvel's "Star Wars: The High Republic" is expected to arrive sometime in late 2020.

"I came up with the character of Keeve Trennis in our first Project Luminous summit," Scott told StarWars.com. "Now to see her coming to life through Ario [Anindito] and Mark's [Morales'] art is wonderful."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The pages the art team have been putting together are just beautiful," Scott said . "Keeve is exactly how I imagined. No, actually she is a lot more. The facial expressions Ario has given her in these early pages helped inform the way her character responded to events in later issues. That's what I love about comics. It's a true collaboration."

You can check out these first four interior pages and Phil Noto's variant cover for "Star Wars: The High Republic #1," where the savage young Padawan Keeve Trennis clashes swords with her Trandoshan instructor, Jedi Master Sskeer.