Star Wars Squadrons for PC is a massive 38% off at Amazon right now

Become the best pilot in the galaxy as the hit "Star Wars" game "Star Wars Squadrons" is a massive 38% off right now from Amazon.

The hit game, which was released in October of 2020, allows players to experience first-person dog fights in outer space. Players are able to take control of X-Wings and TIE Fighters as well as customize their own starship fighters before joining the fight with either the New Republic or an Imperial Fleet.

"Star Wars Squadrons" is normally $40 at Amazon, but you can get it for $24.79 in today's deal. But note: This deal is only for the PC version of the game as you get an online game code for it, but we know this is a pretty great game as it features in our best "Star Wars" games list.

Save more than $15 on a game where smooth flight mechanics and plentiful multiplayer options are its best features. The game is set after the events of "The Return of the Jedi" and allows players to join galactic battles of up to five-versus-five for the ultimate "Star Wars" space battle experience.

"Star Wars Squadrons" is well received by fans and critics alike and its campaign allows the player to alternate between the New Republic's Vanguard squadron and the Empire's Titan squadron. Our friends at PC Gamer called the game's dogfighting a "worthy heir to the classic "X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter" game in their review.

If you're looking for a new game to play, a new way to entertain yourself or just wanting to get your "Star Wars" fix, "Star Wars Squadrons" is the perfect solution to all of those problems.

