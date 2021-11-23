Play 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian' Monopoly for 52% off this Black Friday

This "Mandalorian" board game is the way for "Star Wars" fans to add more Baby Yoda content to their lives, at a great deal.

"Monopoly: Star Wars — The Mandalorian Edition Board Game" is on sale right now at Amazon for just $20, which is 52% off its usual price.

The classic board game "Monopoly" has been popular with families since it was first published in 1935, so already you're at a solid bet for kids age 8 and up. Add in a bit of "Star Wars" flavor and you'll be sure to have their attention, especially because you can play as one of the iconic characters from the Disney Plus series.

You'll choose your path using The Mandalorian, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano or Boba Fett, using each character's special ability as you move around the board. If you happen to land on Grogu's (Baby Yoda's) location, you can protect him using your own ability as well as that of Grogu's.

The deal is landing just in time for new "Star Wars" bounty themed-content coming to Disney Plus. The new series, "The Book of Boba Fett," drops on Dec. 29 and adds to the already two existing series of the Emmy-winning "The Mandalorian" that you can stream immediately.

Monopoly: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition" Board Game: $41.99 Monopoly: "Star Wars: The Mandalorian Edition" Board Game: $41.99 $20 at Amazon

Get ready to protect Baby Yoda as you play "Monopoly" as one of the iconic characters of "The Mandalorian." In true "Star Wars" style, you'll face off against powerful enemies using unique abilities adapted to your character. And yes, Baby Yoda can help you, too.



The game is serious business, as if one of the Imperial enemies gets a hold of Grogu, it's game over. You'll have to contend with powerful fighters such as a Stormtrooper, a Dark Trooper and the powerful Moff Gideon, so be sure to use the Force and other abilities to stay safe.

Other quests along the way include buying hideouts, winning battles and earning Imperial credits as you keep Baby Yoda safe. The winner of the game will amass the most Imperial credits, but allowing Grogu to finish the game in safety is really the ultimate goal.

Users review that the game is quicker to learn than traditional "Monopoly" and that it's possible to finish a game in under an hour, which is great for younger children. The metal tokens and other features of "The Mandalorian" really make this edition stand out from other "Monopoly" versions on offer.

The game allows two to six players to participate and includes a lot of features to use. Besides the four character tokens and The Child token, you'll have nine Imperial Enemy cards to dodge, 16 Hideout cards to seek safety, 20 Signet cards (to let you tell Mandalorian clans apart), and the obligatory dice and game guide, among other things.

At half price, this incredible deal based on a popular "Star Wars" series is sure to sell out quickly. Make sure you act fast, because we all know that Mandalorians are stronger together, even though bounty-hunting is a complicated profession.

Be sure to check out Space.com's Black Friday Space deals, or our guide to the best Black Friday 'Star Wars' deals.