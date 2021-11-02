Watch the first trailer for 'The Book Of Boba Fett' spin-off 'Star Wars' series on Disney Plus

The first trailer for the standalone spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" has arrived and it gives us a lot of reasons to be excited.

The new series will debut on the streaming service Disney Plus on Dec. 29 and seems to jump right into action. You may recall at the very end of the Season 2 finale of "The Mandalorian" there was a post-credits sequence where we suddenly found ourselves on Tatooine and inside Jabba the Hutt's palace.

We saw Jabba's former right-hand man and presumably inheritor of the gangster's underworld empire, Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood). Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) walks down the steps to throne room, blasts a couple of Gamorrean guards as Fett follows just a few steps behind her. Fortuna's just as shocked as we were when we first heard Fett has survived the Sarlacc. Without so much as uttering a word, Fett blasts him, pulls Fortuna's bulky body of the throne and sits there himself, with Shand at his side.

Jeremy Bulloch played Boba Fett in the original trilogy before Temuera Morrison inherited the role, first playing Jango Fett, the bounty hunter Boba was cloned from, in the prequels and then Boba himself in "The Mandalorian." (Here's how to watch the Star Wars movies in chronological order if you need a timeline refresher course.)

The gorgeous world building continues as we this sort of inverted Jedha City that may or may not be on Tatooine in the first "Book of Boba Fett" trailer. (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

It seems like Boba has returned to Tatooine to make the underworld empire run by the notorious gangster Jabba the Hutt his own. Rumor has it that this limited series will start at "Chapter 17" making it a direct continuation from the second season of "The Mandalorian."

As you'd expect, the trailer teases all sort of references to the "Star Wars" universe, including the B'omarr monks , Trandoshans and potential references to other underworld clans. Boba says, "Jabba ruled you with fear. I intend to rule with respect."

It's also entirely possible that the Mandalorian himself, a.k.a. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) might make an appearance — because we're convinced you can hear the voice of Djarin at 27 seconds into the trailer. Personally, we're hoping to see exactly how Boba Fett escaped from the Sarlacc pitt we saw him fall into in "Return of the Jedi." We can see, even from this short snippet, that the same extensive care and attention has been made to maintaining the retro-tech, lived-in aesthetic of the "Star Wars" universe that we've come to expect.

"The Book of Boba Fett" starts streaming on Disney Plus on Dec. 29 and there will be eight episodes, each about an hour long, with a new installment dropping each week. Every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Mandalorian" are also available to stream on Disney Plus.

