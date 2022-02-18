'Space Force' returns to Netflix for a 2nd season of high-flying hilarity

Science fiction comedy is a television sub-genre that's getting more and more popular. For example, we now have "The Orville," "Resident Alien," "Red Dwarf" and even "Avenue 5."

"Star Trek" even experimented in this arena with the epic "Short Trek" episode "The Trouble With Edward." And now, thankfully, we also have "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

But another solid entry in this essential and undervalued niche of entertainment is the Netflix show "Space Force" — and Season 2 will be available to watch in its entirety, starting on Friday (Feb. 18).

The streaming service hasn't given away any clues about what antics might unfold in Season 2, except for the official trailer above. But it's likely to pick up from the ending of Season 1 with the threat of nuclear war hanging over everyone's heads, the arming, disarming and rearming of Habitat One, potential conflict with the Chinese and General Naird (Steve Carell) headed back to the Space Force to deal with the situation.

Who here wouldn't act like this on their first trip to the lunar surface?! How fun would that be? (Image credit: Netflix)

The dry wit of this show is not for everyone, but if you enjoy Carell's style of humor and other entries that come under the sci-fi comedy classification, then "Space Force" will almost certainly appeal. An interstellar cast — including John Malkovich (Dr. Mallory), Ben Schwartz (F. Tony Scarapiducci), Tawny Newsome (Captain Angela Ali) and Lisa Kudrow (Maggie Naird) — joins Carell, and hopefully we'll see more of both Jane Lynch (Chief of Naval Operations) and Patrick Warburton (Commandant of the Marine Corps) too.

Here's our updated calendar of sci-fi events to look for 2022, and my oh my, are we in for a treat this year.

The first season of "Space Force" is also available to watch now.

