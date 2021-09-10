'Star Trek: Lower Decks' mid-season 2 trailer promises even more space hijinks for fans

While most " Star Trek " fans welcomed sneak peeks at new shows liker "Strange New Worlds," "Prodigy" and sason 2 of "Picard" during Paramount+'s Star Trek Day event Thursday, we also got chance to see what the second half of Season 2 of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."



"Lower Decks," an animated Trek series for adults that premiered on Paramount+ last year, launched its second season last month, and apparently there's a lot more in store for its misfit crew. As the new mid-season trailer shows, the rest of season 2 will bring decapitated heads, explosions, crash landings, Ensign Boimler (Jack Quaid) as a Borg and… Ensign Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) reenacting scenes from "The Wrath of Khan"..!

"Attention all hands," barks Capt. Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) over the shipwide comms system on the USS Cerrito. "Report to your commanding officers." The dramatic music builds tension, suggesting this is unquestionably a serious situation. "We have to work together," she continues. "Our lives will be on the line, but we are Starfleet and we never back down from a challenge. Oh, and the ballroom dancing competition will have to be postponed."

And there it is, "Lower Decks" in a nutshell.

Related: 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' returns for sensational season 2 on Paramount+

Ensign Rutherford doesn't quite display the same selfless courage that Captain Spock does in "The Wrath of Khan" (Image credit: Paramount+)

The "Lower Decks" panel featured a conversation with series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan and voice cast members Eugene Cordero and Noël Wells, and a surprise video featuring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome. All the Star Trek Day celebration panels are available on-demand on Paramount+'s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.

The second season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks" is currently airing on Paramount+ and Season 1 is both available to stream and available to buy on Blu-ray .

Follow Scott Snowden on Twitter . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook .