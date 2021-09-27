Hulu drops new teaser for 'The Orville' Season 3, announces 2022 premiere date

Finally, after months — no, years of waiting, we can now expect the much-anticipated third season of Seth MacFarlane's tribute to "Star Trek" to air on our screens on March 10, 2022, exclusively on Hulu as a weekly series.

To make the announcement, Hulu dropped a brief teaser online that doesn't show any new footage, but does remind us of the events that took place at the end of Season 2, way back in April 2019 — if you remember there was time-travel tomfoolery, alt-universe escapades and a Kaylon army to deal with.

Space.com was able to visit the set of "The Orville" in January of 2020 and even though we can't reveal anything, expect some impressive modifications to the interior of the USS Orville.

The whole cast is set to return with MacFarlane as Capt. Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki (Cmdr. Kelly Grayson), Penny Johnson (Dr. Claire Finn), Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy), Peter Macon (Lt. Cmdr. Bortus) J. Lee (Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr) Mark Jackson (Isaac), Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali) and the late, great Norm MacDonald, who voiced Yaphet.

The second season showed us that this sci-fi show was so much more than just a homage to "Star Trek," tackling some entertaining ideas, like holodeck addiction and featuring some seriously dark moments. Lest we forget, "The Orville" gave us one of the most spectacular space battles ever seen on screen.

The show originally aired on Fox but will move to Hulu next season as a result of Disney's buyout of 20th Century Fox in 2019. Disney owns both former Fox properties including "The Orville" and Hulu, so it makes sense that a popular show like this would move to its streaming service. There's no official confirmation yet, but IMDb lists 11 episodes for the third season.

Seasons 1 and 2 of "The Orville" can be watched on-demand on Hulu.com and the Hulu app in the US. They are also available to buy on DVD and a season pass can also be purchased from Amazon.

