Watch the first full trailer for 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2

LOS ANGELES — The first full trailer for season 2 of " Star Trek: Picard " warped online during Paramount+'s Star Trek Day celebration and we can see that time travel does indeed play a major part in the plot.

Time travel is something that just about every show in the " Star Trek " franchise has done at some point, so it'll be interesting to see how well this storyline stands up today. Paramount+ unveiled the new trailer and footage Wednesday (Sept. 8) in a celebration of Trek's phenomenal 55-year run at the Skirball Cultural Center here in Los Angeles.

We knew from the Picard season 2 teaser traile r released in April that the irksome, omnipotent entity Q (John de Lancie) would be putting mankind on trial once again, but this time around it seems that he's created an alternate reality that plunges Earth into a totalitarian state. Is "Picard" about to reflect on a major, current socio-political issue through the lens of science fiction?

However, only Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Elnor (Evan Evagora), Narek (Harry Treadaway), Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill), Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) seem to be aware that something has changed.

The nostalgia fest continues as to put things right, they must travel back to modern day Los Angeles, but in order to actually travel nearly 400 years back in time, Picard must enlist the help of the Borg Queen (Annie Wersching) who, in this new, alternate reality, appears to be a captive on Earth.

Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard" will premiere sometime in February 2022. Season 1 is available to watch on Paramount+ and it was also announced at today's event that the show has been renewed for a third season.

In other "Star Trek" news, the premiere date of season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" was also revealed and that will debut on Nov. 18 on Paramount+. Sadly, there was no new trailer for that, but you may recall the teaser that dropped on First Contact Day in April. The courageous crew of the USS Discovery face … er, another anomaly threatening the galaxy, but instead of spontaneously combusting dilithium, it's a giant gravity field of some kind.

Seasons 1 to 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" are available to watch on Paramount+ and replays of all of the panels from the Star Trek Day event will be on Paramount+'s YouTube channel and Paramount+ .