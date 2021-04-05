'Star Trek: Discovery' teaser trailer for season 4 sounds like every other season

The first trailer for season four of " Star Trek: Discovery " is here!

Series star Sonequa Martin-Green revealed a first look at the fourth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" following the "Women In Motion" panel during the virtual global Star Trek First Contact Day celebration by the streaming service Paramount+ . It was also announced that the second season of "Discovery" will premiere this year, although a more specific date or episode count wasn't given.

The teaser isn't very long, but it looks like the courageous crew of the USS Discovery NCC-1031-A face … er, another anomaly threatening the galaxy, but instead of spontaneously combusting dilithium, it's a giant gravity field of some kind. Who knows, maybe they're all prisoners inside Su'Kal's subconscious.

"We're all living in uncertainty, even for a crew as familiar with it as this one. The stress is taking its toll. But we are not in this alone. None of us are," Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) says over a montage of debris and very serious looking faces.

Then we hear the voice of Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) explaining that some gravitational anomaly is five light years across. (That's almost twice the diameter of the Solar System.)

"Where is it headed next?" a concerned Admiral Charles Vance (Oded Fehr) asks. "It could go anywhere," an equally concerned Ensign Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) replies. "And we may not have any kind of warning at all," she adds.

"Federation or non-Federation, this anomaly threatens us equally," a Cardassian woman says, adding her own anxiety to the rapidly rising levels of alarm.

"Whatever it is, we'll figure it out together," Dr. Hugh Culber's (Wilson Cruz) calming voice purrs. President T'Rina of Ni'var (Tara Rosling) confirms her cooperation.

The ill-fitting tunics that we saw at the end of the third season have been replaced with slightly less unflattering uniforms. (Image credit: Paramount+)

The music builds to a crescendo and we see a montage of explosions and familiar faces, including all the bridge crew, Book (David Ajala), Grudge (yay) and even Saru (Doug Jones).

On the plus side, the uniforms have been significantly improved over those unflattering, ill-fitting tunics we saw at the end of the last season. As we reported a month ago, we knew they were being changed for this new, fourth season. And they seem to have reverted to the division colors used in the 24th century-set shows, "The Next Generation," "Voyager" and "Deep Space Nine."

Fans worldwide will be able to livestream the First Contact Day panels for free at StarTrek.com/FirstContact . The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on PlutoTV and the Paramount+ Twitch page. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on the Paramount+ YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.