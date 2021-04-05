'Star Trek: Picard' season 2 teaser trailer reveals the return of a familiar 'Next Generation' foe

Watch out Jean-Luc, the first trailer season two of " Star Trek: Picard " has landed and it looks like a familiar foe is returning.

"Picard" star Patrick Stewart revealed a first look at the second season of "Star Trek: Picard" today (April 5) in the first of a series of virtual global panels by the Paramount+ streaming service to celebrate "Star Trek First Contact Day." It's safe to say, we are excited.

Actor John de Lancie made a surprise appearance during the panel, confirming that he will appear in season two as his iconic "Star Trek" character, Q.

It was also announced that the second season of "Picard" will premiere in 2022, although a more specific date wasn't given and nor, sadly, was an episode count.

The sneak peek trailer is brief, but telling. There's an establishing shot of the Château Picard and winery (filmed at the Sunstone Villa and Vineyard in Santa Ynez, California) and the voice of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) as we gently fly over the front-facing grape vines.

"The true final frontier is time," he says. We cut to an interior shot and we see the familiar blend of old styles mixed with new. "Time can turn even out most impulsive, even our most ill-considered actions into history."

We focus on an oil painting of the USS Enterprise NCC 1701-D hanging over the fireplace mantel and curiously there's a "Voyager"-era comm badge, relevant perhaps since this was the last time Q appeared in a live action "Star Trek" show in the episode "Q2" (S07, E19).

The mischievous entity Q last tangled with Captain Picard in "The Next Generation" finale "All Good Things." (Image credit: Paramount+)

We see a copy of " The Long Dark Tunnel" by Tracy Tormé that featured the fictional detective Dixon Hill and was referenced in "The Next Generation" episodes "The Big Goodbye" (S01, E12) and "The Emissary" (S02, E20) on a desk together with a copy of John Milton's " Paradise Lost" before focusing on a beautifully detailed brushed bronze model of the USS Stargazer.

"What we do in a crisis often weighs upon us less heavily than what we wish we had done, what could have been."

We continue to pan around the room, over a simple, wooden hourglass before finally settling on an antique, 19th century-era checkers table that has a deck of cards on it — a theme also used at the beginning of "Picard" Season one.

"Time offers so many opportunities, but never second chances."

At which point the only card on the table, the queen of hearts begins to disintegrate until only the Q is left…and we hear the unmistakable voice of John de Lancie say, "The trail never ends."

Among the returning cast members confirmed by Paramount+ are Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady…and Brent Spiner.

Fans worldwide will be able to livestream the First Contact Day panels for free at StarTrek.com/FirstContact . The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on PlutoTV and the Paramount+ Twitch page. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on the Paramount+ YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.