ISS astronauts serve up space sushi | Space photo of the day for Sept. 2, 2025

A plate full of sushi along with shrimp on crackers is served at the International Space Station.

In the microgravity environment aboard the International Space Station (ISS), even simple meals require meticulous preparation: foods are vacuum-sealed, utensils are magnetic and spoons or forks are tethered down to prevent them from floating away.

Despite these constraints, astronauts on the ISS use their creativity to prepare some familiar and favorite dishes, making them feel more at home.

What is it?

Recently, the crew aboard the ISS made space sushi using everyday station ingredients: rice, spam, fish, crackers and condiments. One plate included shrimp with wheat crackers, which was held down on the plate thanks to the weight of the condiments.

The other plate included sushi with seaweed, rice, tuna and spam that adhered to the plate thanks to its moisture creating surface tension, according to NASA. Both plates were attached to the table using Velcro strips.

Where is it?

The space sushi was served inside the galley of the International Space Station's Unity module.

Plates of seafood and sushi are served for dinner aboard the ISS. (Image credit: NASA)

Why is it amazing?

Space sushi has been a popular choice aboard the ISS for more than a decade. In February 2010, Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi brought raw seafood and shared with his crewmates, introducing the cuisine into orbit. In the isolating and highly regimented life aboard the ISS, a shared meal-making experience can help boost morale, foster community and remind crews of home.

Want to learn more?

You can read more about food on the ISS and cultural cuisines in space.