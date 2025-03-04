NASA delays launch of SPHEREx and PUNCH missions to March 7

News
By
last updated

This marks the fourth delay for the missions, which were originally slated to launch on Feb. 27.

Two panels; on the left is the SPHEREx spacecraft and on the right is material from the PUNCH mission.
(Image credit: NASA)

NASA's SPHEREx and PUNCH missions will need to wait a little longer before heading to space.

After delaying the launch of these missions four times — they were originally slated to take to the skies on Feb. 27 — the space agency has postponed liftoff once again for SPHEREx and PUNCH. Both payloads will still be launching aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket selected for the task, which had most recently targeted Tuesday (March 4) for launch. Now, the pair will remain Earth-bound until Friday (March 7).

They'll liftoff from Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Friday at 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST).

The missions' first four delays were to allow for additional time for checkouts and processing on the Falcon 9 rocket they'll ride to space, according to NASA. Now, the delay is "due to the availability of a launch opportunity on the Western range," NASA said in an update.

The launch's primary spacecraft, the Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe, Epoch of Reionization and Ices Explorer, or SPHEREx, is a large, white, conical probe built to image wide views of the universe in infrared wavelengths. The space telescope works similarly to the James Webb Space Telescope, but from a much more zoomed-out perspective.

PUNCH, the Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere, is a solar dynamics mission that consists of a small constellation of four satellites. The quartet will study things like coronal mass ejections, or CMEs, the solar wind and the sun's corona. CMEs are of particular interest to astronomers because the phenomena can cause space weather events that potentially lead to radio blackouts on Earth.

Related Stories:

2 NASA missions will carpool on a SpaceX rocket this Friday to help map the cosmos

NASA's 'SPHEREx' infrared space telescope is launching this week. Here's why it's a big deal

NASA's launching a new sun mission this month: 'PUNCH is going to see a total solar eclipse'

The rideshare arrangement between SPHEREx and PUNCH is part of NASA's Launch Services Program, meant to pair missions and launch services together to maximize project budgets and reduce the need to purchase multiple launch vehicles.

The SPHEREx and PUNCH Falcon 9 launch will stream live on NASA+ and the agency's YouTube channel, as well as on the Space.com homepage.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect NASA's March 4 blog post announcing a delay in the SPHEREx/PUNCH launch to no earlier than (NET) Friday, March 7 at 10:09 p.m. EST (7:09 p.m. PST).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

More about missions
A red and orange spiral galaxy image with lots of stars.

Sparkling galaxy blazes with star formation in new James Webb Space Telescope image
image of shadow of blue ghost lander on moon, with earth in the background.

Earth shines over the moon in amazing 1st photos from private Blue Ghost lander. 'We're all in that picture.'
an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza

Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza
Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)
An illustration shows Earth surrounded by asteroids, but which is the alien invader?
The solar system is teeming with 1 million 'alien invaders' from Alpha Centauri
A rock band on stage. One person is standing on top of a brown box and there are guitarists and a violinist nearby.
'We should be living on Mars by now!' Red Planet and Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot steal the spotlight in NYC rock show
A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.
'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured this shot of its own shadow on the moon just after its touchdown on March 2, 2025.
Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video
three astronauts give thumbs&#039; up signs on the international space station
'Stuck' NASA astronauts on ISS grilled on Earthly politics as long 9-month mission nears end. 'From my standpoint, politics is not playing into this at all.'
a view of a crescent moon from a moon lander and a full blue earth
See Earth shine like a Blue Marble in this stunning photo by Japan's private Resilience moon lander
An illustration shows India&#039;s Aditya-L1 spacecraft as it investigates the sun
India's Aditya-L1 solar probe watches powerful flare erupt from the sun
A black and white image of the bottom part of a world in space with hazy plumes shooting out.
Geysers on Saturn's moon Enceladus may not come from its underground ocean
Aurora Borealis Lights Up New York,Bear Mountain,New York,United States,USA. Ribbons of green and red light fill the sky.
Aurora alert: Incoming solar storm could spark northern lights as far south as New York tonight