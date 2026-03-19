'A great relief!' Europe's Proba-3 solar-eclipse satellite phones home after a month of silence

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A satellite that generates artificial solar eclipses in space has reestablished contact with its handlers after a month of silence.

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced today (March 19) that it has gotten back in touch with the Coronagraph spacecraft, one of the two satellites that make up its Proba-3 mission . The Coronagraph had been silent since mid-February , when an anomaly knocked it offline.

"Hearing back from the Coronagraph is amazing news, and a great relief!" Proba-3 Mission Manager Damien Galano said in a statement today .

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The Coronagraph and its partner satellite, the Occulter, launched to Earth orbit together from India in December 2024 .

The two work together to generate solar eclipses . As its name suggests, the Occulter blocks out the sun's disk , allowing the Coronagraph to study the sun's faint outer atmosphere, or corona , which is usually drowned out by our star's overwhelming brightness.

This work requires incredibly precise formation flying: The two satellites cruise through space about 500 feet (150 meters) apart, maintaining their positions with an accuracy of 1 millimeter. If either the Occulter or the Coronagraph goes down, the mission is effectively over.

Diagram of Europe's two Proba-3 formation-flying satellites in action. (Image credit: ESA-F. Zonno)

So, last month's events were bad news for the Proba-3 team. The Coronagraph anomaly "triggered a chain reaction that led to the progressive loss of attitude (spacecraft orientation) and prevented its expected entry into safe mode," ESA officials said in a statement on March 6 .

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But things are better now, as today's update noted. ESA's ground station in Villafranca, Spain, received a packet of data from the Coronagraph, which provided information about the satellite's voltage and temperature, among other characteristics.

The satellite is stable and in a protective "safe mode" at the moment. But it's not out of the woods; the mission team is conducting health checks to determine if it suffered any damage, ESA officials said in today's update.