'Whatever Russia is testing, it's sophisticated': 2 Russian satellites get within 10 feet of each other in orbit

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An Angara rocket launches the COSMOS 2560 satellite from Plesetsk Cosmodrome on Oct. 15, 2022. Another trio in the COSMOS series — COSMOS 2581, 2582 and 2583 — launched in February 2025 and has performed sophisticated rendevzous operations in orbit.

Two Russian spacecraft just demonstrated a very particular set of orbital skills.

The satellites , known as COSMOS 2581 and COSMOS 2583, got within just 10 feet (3 meters) or so of each other on April 28, according to COMSPOC, a Pennsylvania-based space situational awareness company.

"This wasn't a coincidental pass — COSMOS 2583 performed several fine maneuvers to maintain this tight configuration," COMSPOC wrote in a May 1 post on X , which featured an animation of the rendezvous.

🛰️Russian satellites multi-object proximity event in LEORadar tracking data via @LeoLabs_Space, processed through COMSPOC SSA Suite.This week we observed a complex proximity event involving Russian satellites: COSMOS 2581, 2582, 2583, and Object F (a subsatellite released by… pic.twitter.com/3nDkcOmTuDMay 1, 2026

The two satellites and a third one, COSMOS 2582, launched to low Earth orbit in February 2025 atop a Soyuz rocket. According to COMSPOC, all three of them were involved in the recent rendezvous and proximity operations (RPO), as was "Object F," a subsatellite previously deployed by COSMOS 2583 .

During the 10-foot close approach, "COSMOS 2582 trailed the formation at sub-100 km range, while Object F passed within 15 km of 2582 and within 10 km of 2581 — neither maneuvered," wrote COMPSOC, which analyzed radar tracking data gathered by the California company LeoLabs .

"For context: in late 2025 to now, we tracked these same COSMOS satellites performing 3-object RPO," COMSPOC added in the May 1 post. "Whatever Russia is testing, it's sophisticated."

Such sophisticated orbital maneuvering is not exactly surprising; we've seen similar things from Russia before. For example, according to outside observers, the nation has operated multiple " inspector satellites ," including COSMOS 2542, which made a close approach to a U.S. spy satellite in 2020 .

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