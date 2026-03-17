SpaceX launches 10,000th active Starlink satellite in low Earth orbit

Click for next article

Contained within this group of SpaceX Starlink satellites is the milestone 10,000th active member of the company's broadband internet services megaconstellation. The satellites were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Almost seven years after starting to build out its broadband constellation in low Earth orbit, SpaceX now has more than 10,000 active Starlink satellites circling the planet.

The company launched two new batches of the internet relay units on Tuesday (March 17), totaling 54 satellites. The milestone 10,000th Starlink was on board the first Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully lofted 25 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The second launch added an additional 29 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The Starlink megaconstellation now numbers 10,049 units, of which all but 10 are in working order, according to satellite tracker Jonathan McDowel l. An additional 1,509 Starlink satellites were launched since May 2019, but have since reentered Earth's atmosphere and been destroyed.

Article continues below

Previous Booster 1088 missions NROL-126 | Transporter-12 | SPHEREx | NROL-57 | 9 Starlink missions

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Starlink group ( 17-24 ) launched Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 4 East in California lifted off at 1:19 a.m. EDT (0519 GMT or 10:19 p.m. PDT on March 16 local time). That mission's Falcon 9 first stage (Booster 1088) completed its 14th flight with a touchdown on the Pacific Ocean-positioned droneship " Of Course I Still Love You. "

The second Starlink group ( 10-46 ) of the day departed from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Florida at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT). The Falcon 9 first stage (Booster 1090) returned to Earth for the 11th time, landing on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Cape Canaveral launch marked SpaceX's 34th Falcon 9 mission of the year and 378th Starlink launch in its history.