SpaceX launches 10,000th active Starlink satellite in low Earth orbit

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The milestone was reached on the first of two Falcon 9 launches on Tuesday (March 17).

a row of compact satellites are seen orbiting above a blue and white planet
Contained within this group of SpaceX Starlink satellites is the milestone 10,000th active member of the company's broadband internet services megaconstellation. The satellites were launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Almost seven years after starting to build out its broadband constellation in low Earth orbit, SpaceX now has more than 10,000 active Starlink satellites circling the planet.

The company launched two new batches of the internet relay units on Tuesday (March 17), totaling 54 satellites. The milestone 10,000th Starlink was on board the first Falcon 9 rocket, which successfully lofted 25 satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The second launch added an additional 29 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

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Previous Booster 1088 missions

NROL-126 | Transporter-12 | SPHEREx | NROL-57 | 9 Starlink missions

a white and black rocket lifts off into a cloudy sky on its way to low Earth orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 29 Starlink satellites lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

The Starlink group (17-24) launched Tuesday from Space Launch Complex 4 East in California lifted off at 1:19 a.m. EDT (0519 GMT or 10:19 p.m. PDT on March 16 local time). That mission's Falcon 9 first stage (Booster 1088) completed its 14th flight with a touchdown on the Pacific Ocean-positioned droneship "Of Course I Still Love You."

Previous Booster 1090 missions

O3b mPOWER-E | Crew-10 | Bandwagon-3 | mPOWER-D | CRS-33 | 5 Starlink missions

The second Starlink group (10-46) of the day departed from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) in Florida at 9:27 a.m. EDT (1327 GMT). The Falcon 9 first stage (Booster 1090) returned to Earth for the 11th time, landing on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Cape Canaveral launch marked SpaceX's 34th Falcon 9 mission of the year and 378th Starlink launch in its history.

Robert Z. Pearlman
Robert Z. Pearlman
collectSPACE.com Editor, Space.com Contributor

Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.

In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.

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