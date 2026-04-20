600 rocket landings! SpaceX notches another milestone during Sunday Starlink launch (video)

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At SpaceX, what has gone up has now successfully come down 600 times.

The company, which was founded by Elon Musk , marked its 600th successful landing of one of its orbital-class rockets with the recovery of the first-stage booster that put a new batch of Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit on Sunday (April 19).

"Falcon lands for the 600th time!" SpaceX wrote on social media on Sunday . "Falcon 9 launches 25 Starlink satellites from California ahead of completing the 600th overall landing of an orbital-class rocket."

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California on Sunday, April 19, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)

Lifting off at 12:03 p.m. EDT (1603 GMT or 9:03 a.m. PDT local time) from Space Launch Complex 4 East at Vandenberg Space Force Base , the latest Falcon 9 rocket to fly deployed the Starlink broadband internet relay satellites ( Group 17-22 ) an hour and two minutes after leaving Southern California.

The 25 spacecraft added to SpaceX's megaconstellation, which numbers more than 10,275 satellites circling the planet.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 25 Starlink satellites lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Station in California on April 19. The mission featured the 600th landing of a Falcon first stage. (Image credit: SpaceX)

At about eight minutes into Sunday's launch, the Falcon 9's first stage (Booster B1097) returned to Earth, touching down on its four landing legs on the " Of Course I Still Love You " droneship, which was stationed in the Pacific Ocean. In addition to being the 600th safe recovery of a Falcon 9 or Falcon Heavy rocket since 2015, it was the eighth landing for this particular booster.

The company reached 500 Falcon rocket landings in September 2025. Sunday's launch was SpaceX's 47th Falcon 9 launch of the year and 630th overall.