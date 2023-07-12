Grab the lowest ever price on the Sony A6600 camera before it's gone!

We've named the Sony A6600 as the best compact APS-C camera with interchangeable lenses and it is currently on sale this Amazon Prime Day for under $1000.

At just $998, down from $1398, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Sony A6600 — a 24.2 megapixel APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera that shoots 11FPS burst speed stills and captures 4K DCI 30p videos.

In our Sony A6600 review we were impressed with the mirrorless camera's superb in-body image stabilization, battery life and its class-leading real-time autofocus tracking powered by its 425 phase-detect autofocus points. For astrophotography, it's surprisingly capable and we were able to photograph the Milky Way and more, even boosting the ISO up high before noticing any troublesome image noise.

The cheapest we've ever spotted this camera before since its launch is around the $1200 mark, so for under $100 ($998 to be exact) this is the best camera deal on the Sony A6600.

When testing the camera we saw just how powerful the AI-based subject autofocus tracking was. Even shooting our black cat indoors (notoriously difficult due to low light levels and darkened features) the camera had no issues gaining pin-sharp shots.

In-body image stabilization keeps video steady while shooting so there's no need for a gimbal or tripod if you'd rather shoot handheld. That 4K 30p footage should remain rock-steady throughout.

Shooting for a few weeks with the camera we noticed that the battery life was much improved from the previous model. The upgraded battery has over twice the capacity of the previous FW50 battery, perfect for capturing video all day. However, we still think the video button could be better placed as it's a little awkward and the grip could be slightly deeper to accommodate a second memory card slot.



For astrophotography, you can afford to ramp the ISO right up before you start to see distracting noise. The camera is lightweight but feels solid in hand and the big grip makes for comfortable handling. The camera delivers rich colors, natural skin tones and crisp details, even in dark shadows. The tilting screen is useful for composing at awkward angles. The buttons are pronounced — useful for finding in the dark We performed the 'black cat test' and were impressed with the autofocus and eye tracking.

Key Specs: This APS-C crop sensor mirrorless camera is super compact but can still shoot 24.2MP stills up to 11FPS, 4K 30p video and has an ISO range of 100-3200. Its 425 phase-detection autofocus points power the AI-based subject tracking for humans and animals. It has one UHS-I SD memory card slot and a tilting 3-inch touchscreen at the rear. At 1.11 lbs / 503g it's lightweight and with dimensions of 4.72 x 2.63 x 2.73" / 120 x 66.9 x 69.3 mm it can tuck away in a camera bag or even a jacket pocket.

Consensus: We think this is the best compact APS-C mirrorless camera with interchangeable lenses out there. Sure, it's now a few years old, but with the current Prime Day deal, it's worth the investment.

Buy if: You want to take high-quality photos and movies without breaking the bank but need a slim, portable camera that accepts different lenses.

Don't buy if: You're looking for a pro-level camera or need something with super high ISO performance, because this is limited to just ISO 3200 (good enough for most applications and even astrophotography).

